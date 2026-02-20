Realme launches P4 Lite with 6300mAh battery in India: Check price, specs

Realme has launched the P4 Lite smartphone in India, expanding the existing P4 series. Powered by the UNISOC T7250 Processor, the Realme P4 Lite sports a 6.74-inch HD+ display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone packs a 6300mAh battery. Additionally, it comes with AI-powered features such as AI call Noise Reduction 2.0, AI boost and more.

Realme said that the P4 Lite smartphone will be available from February 24 through Realme’s website, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retail stores. As for the introductory offer, customers can availa Rs 1000 discount. Additionally, they can get a Rs 1000 coupon discount.

Realme P4 Lite: Details

The Realme P4 Lite runs on Android 15-based Realme UI. The Realme P4 Lite sports a 6.74-inch HD+ display with up to 90Hz of refresh rate and up to 563 nits of peak brightness.

Realme P4 Lite is powered by the Unisoc T7250 chipset coupled with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage.

For optics, the smartphone features a 13MP main sensor with Night Mode. At the front, there is a 5MP camera for selfies, video calls and more. Realme is also bundling AI tools like Circle to Search and image editing features such as object removal and face enhancement.