WZATCO Yuva Horizon with Google TV support launched in India: Check price

WZATCO launches the Yuva Horizon smart projector in India with Google TV, 1500 ANSI lumens brightness, Full HD resolution, Dolby audio and up to 150-inch projection

WZATCO Yuva Horizon projector
WZATCO Yuva Horizon projector (Image: WZATCO)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 4:42 PM IST
WZATCO has launched the Yuva Horizon smart projector in India, expanding its home entertainment portfolio. The projector boasts 1500 ANSI lumens brightness and native Full HD (1920x1080) resolution with support for 4K input. It supports projection sizes of up to 150 inches and also includes auto focus, digital focus and auto keystone correction for easier setup. Additionally, it comes with Google TV built in.

WZATCO Yuva Horizon: Price and availability

  • Price: Rs 24,990
 
The WZATCO Yuva Horizon is currently available on the company’s website and Amazon. As an introductory offer, the company is offering a Rs 1,000 coupon discount. 
WZATCO Yuva Horizon: Specifications
 
According to the company, the Yuva Horizon offers 1500 ANSI lumens of brightness, which is said to deliver clear visuals. It supports a 20,000:1 contrast ratio and can project up to 150 inches. While the native resolution is Full HD, the projector can accept 4K input sources. The company also mentioned a sealed optical engine to help minimise dust-related picture issues over time.
 
The company said the projector includes automatic features such as auto focus, digital focus, auto keystone correction and obstacle avoidance to adjust the screen according to placement. It also features a 270-degree rotatable stand, allowing users to project onto walls or ceilings depending on the room layout.
 
For connectivity, the Yuva Horizon supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2. It also includes HDMI, USB, AV and a 3.5mm audio jack for wired connections. The projector comes with built-in speakers that support Dolby audio. Users who prefer external sound systems can connect Bluetooth speakers or headphones.
 
The projector runs Google TV, allowing users to download and access streaming apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and Disney+ directly. It also supports built-in Chromecast for casting content from smartphones and tablets. 
 
A voice-enabled remote with Google Assistant support is included for hands-free search and control.
First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 4:42 PM IST

