WZATCO Yuva Horizon with Google TV support launched in India: Check price

WZATCO has launched the Yuva Horizon smart projector in India, expanding its home entertainment portfolio. The projector boasts 1500 ANSI lumens brightness and native Full HD (1920x1080) resolution with support for 4K input. It supports projection sizes of up to 150 inches and also includes auto focus, digital focus and auto keystone correction for easier setup. Additionally, it comes with Google TV built in.

WZATCO Yuva Horizon: Price and availability

Price: Rs 24,990

The WZATCO Yuva Horizon is currently available on the company’s website and Amazon. As an introductory offer, the company is offering a Rs 1,000 coupon discount.

ALSO READ: Samsung releases revamped Bixby beta version in One UI 8.5: What's new WZATCO Yuva Horizon: Specifications According to the company, the Yuva Horizon offers 1500 ANSI lumens of brightness, which is said to deliver clear visuals. It supports a 20,000:1 contrast ratio and can project up to 150 inches. While the native resolution is Full HD, the projector can accept 4K input sources. The company also mentioned a sealed optical engine to help minimise dust-related picture issues over time. The company said the projector includes automatic features such as auto focus, digital focus, auto keystone correction and obstacle avoidance to adjust the screen according to placement. It also features a 270-degree rotatable stand, allowing users to project onto walls or ceilings depending on the room layout.