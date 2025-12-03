Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 with 5100mAh battery launched: Price, offers, specs

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 has been launched in India with an 8.7-inch screen and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Tab A11 comes in two colour options and carries a 5,100mAh battery. It boasts an 8MP single rear camera unit and a 5MP front-facing camera.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11: Price, availability and offers

4GB RAM + 64GB storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 12,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 17,999

4GB RAM + 64GB storage (W-Fi + Cellular): Rs 15,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi + Cellular): Rs 20,999

Colour: Gray, Silver

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 is available for purchase across Samsung’s website, and e-commerce platform Amazon and Flipkart, and select retail stores.

Samsung is also offering a discount of Rs 1,000 for select bank cards. ALSO READ: Nothing to launch Phone 3a Community Edition on Dec 9: All you need to know Samsung Galaxy Tab A11: Details The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 comes with an 8.7-inch TFT screen that supports a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on an octa-core processor clocked at up to 2.2GHz, though Samsung has not revealed the exact chipset model. The tablet is offered with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded to 2TB using a microSD card. It includes an 8MP rear camera with autofocus, while a 5MP sensor handles selfies and video calls.