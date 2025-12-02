Vivo X300 series with Zeiss cameras, OriginOS 6 launched: Watch unboxing

Both the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro will be available in India from December 10 on Vivo India e-store, e-commerce platform Flipkart and Amazon. Here are the introductory offers:

The key highlight of the X300 series is its Zeiss-backed camera setup. Both models feature a 200MP sensor, but with different implementations. On the X300 Pro, the 200MP sensor is part of a periscope telephoto system offering 3.5x optical zoom. The primary camera on the Pro variant is a 50MP Sony LYT-828 sensor, paired with a 50MP JN1 ultra-wide camera. On the standard X300, the 200MP unit serves as the primary sensor and is accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide and a 50MP 3x telephoto lens.

Vivo is also selling a 2.35x telephoto extender kit, which the company said is compatible with both the smartphones.

Both smartphones run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, paired with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. They ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6, which introduces several enhancements over FunTouchOS, including new lockscreen customisation options, lockscreen widgets, dynamic Flip cards, new animations, a refreshed control centre, and Origin Island — Vivo’s live activities-style feature for real-time updates. The X300 lineup also includes Vivo’s full suite of AI tools for photo editing and productivity.