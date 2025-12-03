Home / Technology / Gadgets / Xiaomi Redmi 15C 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 launched: Price, specs

Xiaomi launches Redmi 15C 5G featuring 6.9-inch screen, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and a large 6000mAh battery. It will be available at a starting price of Rs 12,499

Redmi 15C 5G
Redmi 15C 5G
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Xiaomi expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of the Redmi 15C 5G on December 3. The newly launched smartphone sports a 6.9-inch display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The Redmi 15C 5G runs Xiaomi HyperOS 2 based on Android 15.

Redmi 15C 5G: Price and availability

  • 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 12,499
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 13,999
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,499
  • Colour: Moonlight Blue, Dusk Purple, Midnight Black
The Redmi 15C 5G will be available for purchase December 11 onwards across MI’s website, ecommerce platform Amazon, and select retail stores. 

Redmi 15C 5G: Details

The Redmi 15C 5G features a 6.9-inch HD+ display with up to a 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and runs Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2. The device comes in three RAM variants — 4GB, 6GB and 8GB — all paired with 128GB of storage. On the rear, it includes a 50MP dual-camera system, while the front has a single selfie camera.
 
The smartphone packs a 6000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging and 10W reverse charging, with a 33W charger included in the box. Additional features include IP64-rated dust and water resistance and a 200 per cent volume boost for audio. Xiaomi promises two major OS updates and up to four years of security patches for the device.

Redmi 15C 5G: Specifications

  • Display: 6.9-inch HD+, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • RAM: 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP AI dual camera
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 33W, 10W reverse charging
  • OS: Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2

Topics :XiaomiRedmiChinese smartphones

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

