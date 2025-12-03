Xiaomi Redmi 15C 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 launched: Price, specs

Xiaomi expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of the Redmi 15C 5G on December 3. The newly launched smartphone sports a 6.9-inch display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The Redmi 15C 5G runs Xiaomi HyperOS 2 based on Android 15.

Redmi 15C 5G: Price and availability

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 12,499

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 13,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,499

Colour: Moonlight Blue, Dusk Purple, Midnight Black

The Redmi 15C 5G will be available for purchase December 11 onwards across MI’s website, ecommerce platform Amazon, and select retail stores.

ALSO READ: Nothing to launch Phone 3a Community Edition on Dec 9: All you need to know Redmi 15C 5G: Details The Redmi 15C 5G features a 6.9-inch HD+ display with up to a 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and runs Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2. The device comes in three RAM variants — 4GB, 6GB and 8GB — all paired with 128GB of storage. On the rear, it includes a 50MP dual-camera system, while the front has a single selfie camera. The smartphone packs a 6000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging and 10W reverse charging, with a 33W charger included in the box. Additional features include IP64-rated dust and water resistance and a 200 per cent volume boost for audio. Xiaomi promises two major OS updates and up to four years of security patches for the device.