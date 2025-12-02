OPPO A6x 5G launches at Rs 12,499 with 6500mAh battery and 120Hz display

OPPO A6x 5G: Pricing and variants
- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 12,499
- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 13,499
- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,999
- Colours: Ice Blue and Olive Green
OPPO A6x 5G: Availability and offers
OPPO A6x 5G: Details
OPPO A6x 5G: Specifications
- Display: 6.75-inch, HD+ 1,570 x 720 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,125 nits peak brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
- RAM: Up to 6GB
- Storage: Up to 128GB
- Rear camera: 13MP
- Front camera: 5MP
- Battery: 6,500mAh
- Charging: 45W (1 per cent to 41 per cent in 30 minutes)
- Software: ColorOS 15, based on Android 15
- Weight: 212g
