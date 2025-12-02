OPPO A6x 5G launches at Rs 12,499 with 6500mAh battery and 120Hz display

OPPO has launched the A6x 5G smartphone in India, expanding its A-series lineup. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and packs a 6,500mAh battery. Starting at Rs 12,499, the smartphone comes with a 6.75-inch display of a 120Hz refresh rate. Here is a detailed look at its pricing, features and availability.

The OPPO A6x 5G smartphone is available on the OPPO store, ecommerce platform Amazon, Flipkart and select retail outlets. As part of the introductory offer, customers can get three months of no-cost EMI on select bank cards.

OPPO A6x 5G: Details

The OPPO A6x 5G sports a 6.75-inch display of a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,125 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The OPPO A6x smartphone features an 8.58mm thick body and weighs 212g.

The smartphone has a 13MP main camera on the back, while the front houses a 5MP sensor for selfies, video calls, and more. The OPPO A6x 5G packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. OPPO claims it can deliver up to 22.4 hours of video playback, and that the battery can go from 1 per cent to 41 per cent in about 30 minutes.