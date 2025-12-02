BenQ launches TK705i, TK705STi 4K home projectors with Google TV in India

Taiwanese consumer electronics maker BenQ has launched 4K home projectors in India as part of the BenQ TK705i series. The newly launched series comprises two projectors: TK705i and TK705STi. According to the company, both projectors are suitable for use in compact areas such as living rooms and bedrooms. Both the projectors boast 4K UHD visuals, 3,000 ANSI lumens brightness, and a 16W speaker system.

BenQ TK705i series home projector: Pricing and availability

BenQ TK705i: Rs 199,999

BenQ TK705STi: Rs 225,000

Availability: Select online platforms, including Amazon, and select retail stores. BenQ has not confirmed the availability, but the TK705i series projectors are expected to go up the shelves in India soon.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold with 10-inch dual-folding display unveiled: Specs BenQ TK705i series home projector: Details Both BenQ TK705i and TK705STi are 4K UHD projectors with 3,000 ANSI lumens brightness. As per the company, both models feature BenQ’s HDR-PRO and CinematicColor technologies and deliver 98 per cent Rec.709 colour accuracy. The projectors are based on Google TV platform and offer direct access to streaming platforms such as Netflix. They can also be controlled via smartphones using the BenQ SmartRemote app, as well as Google Assistant. They are designed to work as standalone streaming devices without an external dongle and provide access to over 10,000 apps.