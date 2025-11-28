OPPO launches Find X9 in new Velvet Red finish: Check price, availability

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

OPPO has introduced a new Velvet Red colour option for its Find X9 smartphone in India. The company said the addition comes in response to strong user interest and growing demand for a more expressive finish in its flagship range. Velvet Red now joins the existing Titanium Grey and Space Black variants already available.

OPPO Find X9 in Velvet Red: Price and availability

OPPO said the Find X9 Velvet Red variant is priced at Rs 74,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The new colour option will be available starting December 8 via the OPPO India online store, Flipkart, and select offline retail partners.

The company also noted that customers can purchase the Velvet Red version for an effective price of Rs 67,499 through eligible bank offers. OPPO Find X9: Details The OPPO Find X9 features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display supporting HDR10+, Dolby Vision, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 3,600 nits, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. ALSO READ: OPPO Find X9 Pro review: Good cameras, swift performance, marathon battery The smartphone includes a triple 50MP rear camera system comprising a wide-angle camera, ultra-wide camera, and a telephoto lens. On the front, the device features a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls. Powering the device is a 7,025mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging, 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. OPPO has also committed to five years of OS updates and six years of security updates for the Find X9.