Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with Exynos 1380, bundled S Pen unveiled: Specs

Samsung has expanded its tablet lineup with the unveiling of the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is powered by the Exynos 1380 chip, an 8000mAh battery, and comes bundled with an S Pen (stylus). As per the South Korean consumer electronics maker, this Android tablet is designed to elevate how users watch, create, and stay productive wherever they go. The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite joins the series comprising the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S10 FE (Fan Edition), and Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite: Availability
The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite will be available starting September 5 and will be offered in three colours: Gray, Silver and Coralred.
The South Korean company has not yet revealed the pricing for the aforementioned tablet.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite sports a 10.9-inch Thin Film Transistor (TFT) LCD display panel with WUXGA+ (2112 x 1320) resolution, and a peak brightness of 600 nits. Powering the tablet is Samsung’s Exynos 1380 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device runs on Android 15.
For imaging, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite carries an 8MP rear camera for basic photography and document scanning, paired with a 5MP front camera for video calls. Keeping everything running is an 8,000mAh battery that supports fast charging.
The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite includes features aimed at productivity and multitasking. The bundled S Pen supports note-taking, sketching, and document annotation, while Samsung Notes offers tools like Handwriting Help, Solve Math, and PDF markup. Split View allows two apps or files to run side by side. AI tools such as Circle to Search with Google and the Galaxy AI Key provide quick access to information and task assistance. The tablet also supports third-party apps including Goodnotes, Clip Studio Paint, LumaFusion, Notion, Noteshelf 3, and Picsart, with bundled offers like a year of Goodnotes, discounts on LumaFusion, and trial access to Notion AI.