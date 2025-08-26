Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with Exynos 1380, bundled S Pen unveiled: Specs

The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite will be available starting September 5 and will be offered in three colours: Gray, Silver and Coralred.

The South Korean company has not yet revealed the pricing for the aforementioned tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite: Details

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite sports a 10.9-inch Thin Film Transistor (TFT) LCD display panel with WUXGA+ (2112 x 1320) resolution, and a peak brightness of 600 nits. Powering the tablet is Samsung’s Exynos 1380 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device runs on Android 15.

For imaging, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite carries an 8MP rear camera for basic photography and document scanning, paired with a 5MP front camera for video calls. Keeping everything running is an 8,000mAh battery that supports fast charging.