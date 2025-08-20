Google launches Pixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a alongside Pixel 10 series: Specs

Google has expanded its Pixel accessories portfolio at the Made by Google event on August 20 with the launch of Pixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a, which were launched alongside its flagship Pixel 10 series smartphones. Akin to its predecessor, the Pixel Watch 3, the Pixel Watch 4 also debuts in two dial sizes – 41mm and 45mm. But there is a new display tech, charging mechanism, and software. The Pixel Buds 2a, on the other hand, are touted by Google as its lightest, smallest A-Series earbuds yet.

Here are the details of the newly launched Pixel smartwatch and earbuds.

Pixel Watch 4: Details The biggest difference that the Pixel Watch 4 brings over all of its predecessors is the hardware change, which makes the smartwatch repairable. Till now, if any of the Pixel Watches had issues, then the only option was to get a new one, but now, with this serviceable design in place, consumers will be able to get their smartwatches repaired easily, said Google. The Pixel Watch 4 smartwatch sports an Actua 360 display, which boasts slimmer bezels with a more immersive curved design and has been claimed to achieve a peak brightness of 3,000 nits – a 50 per cent increase compared to 2,000 nits on the previous generation.

The Watch 4 boots WearOS 6, meaning it brings the intelligence of Gemini and AI-powered smart replies to your wrists. It also brings the Material 3 Expressive user interface, which it said takes full advantage of the circular design that now has more space for the display and less for bezels. The charging connectors in the Pixel Watch 4 have moved to the side, instead of the back. This introduces a redesigned charging system, which is said to boost the charging speed. ALSO READ: Google launches Pixel 10 series: Tensor G5 to Qi2 and IP68, full specs here Pixel Buds 2a: Details The Pixel Buds 2a feature 11 mm custom dynamic drivers, active noise cancellation (ANC) with Google’s Silent Seal 1.5, a transparency mode, and in-ear pressure relief for longer use. Voice pickup is handled through Bluetooth Super Wideband support, dual microphones, and wind-blocking mesh covers. Sensors include capacitive touch controls on the buds, an infrared proximity sensor for in-ear detection, and a hall effect sensor in the case for open and close detection.

The Pixel Buds 2a is powered by the Google Tensor A1 chip and connected via Bluetooth 5.4. As per the company, it delivers up to 10 hours of listening time without ANC and up to 27 hours with the case. With ANC active, playback has been claimed to last seven hours on a single charge, extending to 20 hours with the case. A quick five-minute charge inside the case is said to provide up to 1 hour of playback with ANC enabled. Charging is supported through a USB-C port on the case. The Pixel Buds 2a are offered in two colour options: Hazel and Iris. The earbuds ship in a compact charging case, with each bud weighing 4.7 grams and the case with buds included weighing 47.6 grams. The earbuds carry an IP54 rating for sweat and water resistance, while the case is rated IPX4.