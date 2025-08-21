Google Pixel Watch 4, Buds 2a launched: India pricing, availability, more

Pixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a: Price in India, availability
Pixel Watch 4 (41mm)
- Price: Rs 39,900
- Colours: Iris, Lemongrass, Porcelain, Obsidian
Pixel Watch 4 (45mm)
- Price: Rs 43,900
- Colours: Moonstone, Porcelain, Obsidian
Pixel Buds 2a
- Price: Rs 12,999
- Colour: Iris, Hazel
Pixel Watch 4: Details
Pixel Watch 4: Specifications
- Display: Actua 360 display, 320 ppi AMOLED LTPO display, Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5, up to 3000 nits of peak brightness, up to 60Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 2, Cortex-M55 co-processor
- OS: Wear OS 6.0
- Memory: 2 GB SDRAM
- Storage: 32 GB eMMC flash
- Dual Frequency GPS: GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou, QZSS
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4GHz, 5GHz, NFC, Ultra wideband
- Battery: 325 mAh (41mm), 455 mAh (45mm)
- Sensor: Compass, Altimeter, Red and infrared sensors for oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, Multipurpose electrical sensors compatible with ECG app, Multi-path optical heart rate sensor, 3-axis accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, Electrical sensor to measure skin conductance (cEDA) for body response tracking, Far field skin temperature sensor, Barometer, Magnetometer
Pixel Buds 2a: Details
Pixel Buds 2a: Specifications
- Processor: Google Tensor A1
- Audio: Custom-designed 11 mm dynamic speaker driver, Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal 1.5, Transparency mode, Active in-ear pressure relief
- Voice: 2 microphones, Bluetooth Super Wideband, Clear Calling, Wind-blocking mesh covers
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4, Super Wideband
- Sweat and water resistance: IP54 rating (Earbuds) ; IPX4 rating (Case)
- Weight: Each earbud weighs 4.7 g (with medium eartip) ; Charging case weighs 47.6 g (with earbuds)
- Dimensions: Each earbud (with medium eartip) measures 23.1 mm x 16.0 mm x 17.8 mm ; Charging case measures 50.0 mm x 24.5 mm x 57.2 mm
