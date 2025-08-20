Home / Technology / Gadgets / Lava Play Ultra 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 launched: Price and specs

Lava Play Ultra 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 launched: Price and specs

The Lava Play Ultra 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery and sports a 64MP (Sony IMX682 sensor) main camera. Starting at Rs 14,999, the smartphone will be available from August 25

Lava Play Ultra 5G
Lava Play Ultra 5G
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 8:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Lava has launched the Play Ultra 5G smartphone. Touted by the home-grown maker as a gaming-focused smartphone in midrange segment, the Lava Play Ultra 5G is powered by the 
MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip, sports a 6.67-inch fullHD+ flat AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate, and boasts a 5,000 mAh battery. Here are all the details:

Lava Play Ultra 5G: Price and variants

  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,999
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 16,499
  • Colours: Arctic Frost and Arctic Slate.

Lava Play Ultra 5G: Availability and offers

The Lava Play Ultra 5G smartphone will be available from August 25, exclusively on Amazon India.
 
As for the introductory offer, customers can avail of a bank discount of Rs 1,000 from HDFC, SBI or ICICI Bank cards. Equated monthly instalment (EMI) options are also eligible for bank discounts. 

Lava Play Ultra 5G: Details

The Lava Play Ultra 5G sports a 6.67-inch fullHD+ flat AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. The company said that the chipset ensures smooth, lag-free performance, while MediaTek HyperEngine boosts gameplay with up to 20 per cent higher frames per second (FPS), enhanced graphics, and improved power efficiency for uninterrupted sessions.
 
The Lava Play Ultra 5G features a 64MP (Sony IMX682) primary sensor at the back, paired with a 5MP macro lens for close-up shots. There is a 13MP front camera at the front for
selfies, video calls, and more. The smartphone offers a wide range of imaging features, including Night Mode, AI tools, HDR, Portrait, Beauty, Panorama, Slow Motion and more. 
 
The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging support. The company claims that the smartphone battery charges from 0 to 100 per cent in  83 minutes. The smartphone is said to deliver 45 hours of talk time, 510 hours of standby, and nearly 650 minutes of continuous YouTube playback. 
 
The smartphone runs on Android 15 with the company claiming a bloatware-free and clean user interface. Lava has promised to deliver two years of Android OS upgrade and security updates for three years. The smartphone is IP64 certified for dust and splash resistance. Moreover, it also features dual stereo speakers to deliver loud and clear sound for immersive gameplay and entertainment.
 
For connectivity, the Lava Play Ultra supports dual SIM (5G + 5G) with a hybrid slot option for extended storage. It comes with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and OTG support, and USB Type-C. 
 
Lava Play Ultra 5G: Specifications 
  • Display: 6.67-inch FHD+ flat AMOLED,1000 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
  • RAM: Up to 8GB LPDDR4x
  • Storage: 128GB UFS 3.1 (Expandable up to 1TB)
  • Rear camera: 64MP Sony IMX682 (primary) + 5MP Macro
  • Front camera: 13MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh, 33W charging
  • Audio: Dual Stereo Speakers
  • Protection: IP64 
  • OS: Android 15

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Realme P4 series with 7000mAh battery launched in India: Price, offers

HP launches Omen 16 gaming laptops with AMD, Intel AI chips and Nvidia GPUs

Redmi 15 5G smartphone with 7000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs

Samsung launches Galaxy Buds3 FE with Galaxy AI features built-in: Details

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 launched in India at Rs 49,999: Check specs

Topics :Lava phonesLavasmartphone buyers in India

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story