Apple's Koregaon Park retail store in Pune opens on September 4: Details

Apple's Koregaon Park retail store in Pune opens on September 4: Details

Apple is set to open its fourth retail store in India, named Apple Koregaon Park, in Pune on September 4, offering its full range of products, services, and Today at Apple sessions

Apple Koregaon Park store in Pune (Image: Apple)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Apple has confirmed that its first retail store in Pune will officially open on September 4. Named Apple Koregaon Park, this will be the company’s fourth outlet in India after Apple BKC in Mumbai, Apple Saket in Delhi, and the soon-to-launch Apple Hebbal store in Bengaluru, which opens on September 2. Apple said the store barricade was revealed today, showcasing artwork inspired by peacock feathers – similar to the design recently unveiled for the Bengaluru outlet.
 
Just like at Apple Hebbal, visitors to Apple Koregaon Park will be able to explore the entire lineup of Apple products and try out the latest features and services. The store will also provide assistance from Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses, and Business Experts. Additionally, customers can participate in Today at Apple sessions, which focus on creativity and skill-building with Apple products.
 
 
In the run-up to the launch, Apple has introduced a special wallpaper collection for Apple Koregaon Park and a curated Apple Music playlist that it says draws inspiration from the sounds of Pune. A similar set of exclusive wallpapers was also released ahead of the Bengaluru store announcement last week.   

Apple Retail presence in India

As per a report from The Indian Express, the Apple Koregaon Park store at KOPA Mall spans around 10,000 square feet, making it larger than the upcoming Bengaluru outlet, which covers 8,000 square feet at Phoenix Mall of Asia. Apple’s Delhi outlet, Apple Saket at Select Citywalk Mall, is roughly the same size as Apple Hebbal, while Apple BKC in Mumbai remains the largest in India at over 20,800 square feet in Bandra Kurla Complex’s Jio World Drive.

The Pune and Bengaluru launches are part of Apple’s broader expansion strategy in India, where the company is working on four additional retail stores across Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Pune. While two launch dates are now confirmed, Apple has yet to announce timelines for the remaining outlets.
 
Reports also suggest Apple has leased space in Oberoi Sky City Mall, Borivali (Mumbai) for its second Mumbai store.
 

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

