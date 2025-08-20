Realme P4 series with 7000mAh battery launched in India: Price, offers

Realme has expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of the P4 series smartphone. The series comprises Realme P4 Pro 5G and Realme P4 5G. The Realme P4 Pro 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, and the standard model is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chip. Both smartphones get a secondary Hyper Vision AI chip and pack a 7,000mAh battery.

Realme P4 series: Price and availability

Realme P4 Pro 5G

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 24,999

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 26,999

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 28,999

Realme P4 5G

6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 18,499

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 19,499

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 21,499 The Realme P4 Pro 5G will go on sale starting August 27, and the Realme P4 5G will be available from August 25. Additionally, an early bird sale for Realme P4 5G is scheduled for August 20, which will go live in the evening from 6 PM to 10 PM. Both smartphones will be available for purchase on ecommerce platform Flipkart and Realme’s website. Realme P4 series: Introductory offers As part of the introductory offer, customers purchasing the Realme P4 Pro can avail a bank offer of Rs 3,000. Additionally, the company is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 on trade-in. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment plans for three months.

For Realme P4 5G, customers can get a discount of up to Rs 2,500 on select bank cards. On trade-in, the company is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 1,000. Realme P4 Pro 5G: Details The Realme P4 Pro 5G features a 6.8-inch HyperGlow 4D curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Brightness reaches 1,800 nits (HBM) and up to 6,500 nits peak. The Realme P4 Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with the Hyper Vision AI chip. Memory options go up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, with UFS 3.1 storage going up to 256GB. The device runs realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15, and includes a heat cooling chamber to manage performance during heavy use.

For imaging, the Realme P4 Pro 5G houses a 50MP Sony IMX896 main camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, there’s a 50MP camera. Powering the device is a 7,000mAh battery with 80W Ultra Charge fast charging via USB-C and 10W reverse charging. The Realme P4 Pro 5G measures 7.68mm in thickness and weighs 189g. ALSO READ: Spotify tests DJ-like playlist mixing with custom transitions: How it works Realme P4 Pro 5G: Specifications Display: 6.8-inch HyperGlow 4D curved display, 144Hz refresh rate, 6500 nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

OS: realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15

RAM: Up to 12GB LPDDR4X

Storage: Up to 512GB UFS 3.1

Rear camera: 50MP Sony IMX896 OIS main sensor + 8MP ultra-wide sensor

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 7000mAh

Charging: 80W Ultra Charge fast charging (USB-C), 10W reverse charging Realme P4 5G: Details The Realme P4 5G features a 6.77-inch FHD+ HyperGlow AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It boasts up to 4,500 nits of local peak brightness.

The Realme P4 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, paired with the Hyper Vision AI chip. Memory options go up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and the storage options go up to 256GB UFS 3.1. The device runs realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15, and includes a heat cooling chamber to manage performance during heavy use. The Realme P4 pairs a 50MP primary camera with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The rear camera setup is complemented by a 16MP Sony IMX480 front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. Powering the device is a 7,000mAh battery with 80W Ultra Charge fast charging via USB-C and 10W reverse charging.