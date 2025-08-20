Realme P4 series with 7000mAh battery launched in India: Price, offers

Realme P4 series: Price and availability
- 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 24,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 26,999
- 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 28,999
- 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 18,499
- 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 19,499
- 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 21,499
Realme P4 series: Introductory offers
Realme P4 Pro 5G: Details
Realme P4 Pro 5G: Specifications
- Display: 6.8-inch HyperGlow 4D curved display, 144Hz refresh rate, 6500 nits peak brightness
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
- OS: realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15
- RAM: Up to 12GB LPDDR4X
- Storage: Up to 512GB UFS 3.1
- Rear camera: 50MP Sony IMX896 OIS main sensor + 8MP ultra-wide sensor
- Front camera: 50MP
- Battery: 7000mAh
- Charging: 80W Ultra Charge fast charging (USB-C), 10W reverse charging
Realme P4 5G: Details
Realme P4 5G: Specifications
- Display: 6.77-inch FHD+ HyperGlow AMOLED display, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 4500 nits of peak brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra
- OS: realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15
- RAM: Up to 8GB LPDDR4X
- Storage: Up to 256GB UFS 3.1
- Rear camera: 50MP + 8MP
- Front camera: 16MP
- Battery: 7000mAh
- Charging: 80W Ultra Charge fast charging (USB-C), 10W reverse charging
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app