Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 may launch earlier than expected



Samsung will release the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphones a month ahead of schedule in order to compete with Google's purported Pixel Fold, it said. Samsung is working on the next generation of foldable smartphones, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, and hopes to release them sooner than expected, an NDTV report said.



According to details shared in a tweet by tipster Revegnus (Twitter: @Tech_Reve), Samsung Electronics will begin mass manufacturing of foldable phone hinges in early June. Typically, the business begins manufacturing hinges for its foldable phones by the end of the month. As a result, the tipster claims that Samsung could launch Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in July rather than in late August. The South Korean company is expected to begin mass manufacturing the parts of the upcoming foldable phones in early June. Samsung typically starts producing hinges around the end of June. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to include a novel 'droplet' hinge design.



Specifications for Samsung's forthcoming foldable phones for 2023 have repeatedly leaked online. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to include a novel 'droplet' hinge design and an IPX8 rating. Both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are reported to run One UI 5.1.1 based on Android 13 and to be powered by a custom Qualcomm Snapdragon for Galaxy SoC. Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 on August 10 last year, at its Galaxy Unpacked event.



The Galaxy Z Flip 5 could have a dual back camera set with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to have a triple rear camera configuration with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 10-megapixel telephoto photographer.