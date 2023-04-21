Samsung Galaxy M14 5G on sale at introductory starting price of Rs 13,490

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G smartphone is now available for purchase in icy silver, berry blue, and smoky teal colours. It is available on Amazon India, Samsung online store, and at select retail stores. The smartphone is offered in 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants, both with 128GB on-board storage, at an introductory price of Rs 13,490 and Rs 14,990.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy M14 5G sports a 6.6-inch fullHD+ screen of 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has Gorilla Glass 5 for protection against scratches and smudges. Powered by Exynos 1330 processor, the smartphone comes with 128GB on-board storage and an option of 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM. The phone has RAM Plus feature, which allocated up to 6GB storage space as additional virtual RAM.

Imaging is covered by 50-megapixel based triple-camera set-up on the back and a 13MP camera sensor on the front. Powered by 6,000 mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G supports 25W fast wired charging. The smartphone supports 13 5G bands. Other features include Secure Folder, Voice Focus, and Samsung Wallet.

The Galaxy M14 5G boots OneUI 5.1 Core interface – based on Android 13 operating system. Samsung said it will provide up to two generations of OS upgrades and up to 4 years of security updates for the Galaxy M14 5G.

