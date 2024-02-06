Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung launches enterprise-focused Galaxy XCover7 smartphone: Details here

Samsung launches enterprise-focused Galaxy XCover7 smartphone: Details here

Samsung said the Galaxy XCover7 has been tested to withstand severe weather conditions, including extreme temperatures and rain

Samsung Galaxy XCover7
Harsh Shivam

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 1:42 PM IST
South Korean electronics maker Samsung on February 6 launched in India the Galaxy XCover7, an enterprise-focused durable smartphone. Samsung said the smartphone adheres to military-grade durability standards and is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance. It added that the Galaxy XCover7 has been tested to withstand severe weather conditions and drops of up to 1.5 metres. On the software front, the smartphone comes with a Samsung Knox Vault for protecting sensitive data.

The Samsung Galaxy XCover7 is offered in 6GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage configurations. The smartphone sports a 50-megapixel camera on the rear optimised for single and multiple barcode/QR code scanning. The smartphone comes with an additional programmable key for carrying out customised tasks.

Samsung Galaxy XCover7: Price and availability

  • Standard Edition: Rs 27,208
  • Enterprise Edition: Rs 27,530

The Galaxy XCover7 smartphone is available on Samsung website and its EPP portal for corporate and institutional customers. For purchasing in bulk, customers can enquire on Samsung India’s business portal.

Samsung Galaxy XCover7: Specifications

  • Display: 6.6-inch fullHD+ TFT display, 20:9 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: 6nm Octa-Core
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP (F1.8)
  • Front camera: 5MP (F2.0)
  • OS: Android 14
  • Battery: 4,050mAh, removable
  • Ports: USB Type-C 2.0, POGO 8 Pin (charging only), 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Connectivity: 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC
  • Sensors: Accelerometer, Geomagnetic, Gyro, Light, Proximity
  • Durability: IP68, MIL-STD-810H standard
  • Dimensions: 169.0 x 80.1 x 10.2mm
  • Weight: 240g

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

