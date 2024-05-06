Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung power banks with up to 20,000 mAh battery, 45W charging launched

Samsung power banks with up to 20,000 mAh battery, 45W charging launched

The 20,000 mAh power bank from Samsung supports 45W wired charging and the 10,000 mAh power bank supports 25W wired and 7.5W wireless charging

Samsung Power bank
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 4:28 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Expanding its portfolio in India, South Korean electronics maker Samsung on May 6 launched power banks of 20,000 mAh and 10,000 mAh battery capacities. The 20,000 mAh and 10,000 mAh power banks from Samsung supports 45W wired charging and 25W wired charging, respectively. The latter, however, also offers the option of wireless charging based on Qi standard (7.5W). Below are the details:

Samsung Power Banks: Price and availability

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

  • 20000mAh: Rs 4,299
  • 10000mAh: Rs 3,499

The Samsung power banks are available in Beige colour on Samsung’s official website, e-commerce platform Amazon India, and at select retail outlets.

Samsung Power Bank: Details

The 20,000 mAh power bank supports up to 45W super-fast 2.0 charging. It has three USB-C ports, which can be used to charge up to three devices simultaneously. Important to note, the power bank supports up to 45W wired charging. It essentially means the power bank can charge only one device at peak output of 45W. The output gets distributed if the power bank is used to charge three devices concurrently.

Samsung said that apart from the smartphones, the power bank can charge headphones, gaming consoles, cameras, and select laptops. The company said that the 20,000 mAh power bank supports low-current charging using high-quality lithium ion batteries.

The 10000 mAh power bank, on the other hand, supports up to 25W wired charging option and has dual-port charging capability. It essentially means the power bank can charge up to two devices at a time. Samsung said that the power bank supports a wide range of devices, including smartphones, watches, buds and digital devices. The 10000mAh Samsung power bank supports Qi-certified wireless charging. The power bank can wirelessly charge with up to 7.5W.

Also Read

Stuffcool launches Jetset, Nomad charging adapter duo for people on-the-go

Stuffcool launches Qi2-certified Revel wireless charger for Android, iPhone

Tata Power ties up with Indian Oil to set up over 500 EV charging stations

Hero MotoCorp, Ather Energy partner on interoperable EV charging stations

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Know India pricing, availability info, and more

Acer TravelLite laptops with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 launched in India

Vivo V30e smartphone with 5500 mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs

ASUS launches 2024 ROG Strix, TUF series gaming laptops in India: Details

Samsung to launch Galaxy F55 5G smartphone with vegan leather finish in May

Nothing introduces Phone 2 (a) in Blue colour at Rs 23,999 onwards: Details

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SamsungSamsung IndiaPower bank

First Published: May 06 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story