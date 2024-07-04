Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung to launch Galaxy M35 smartphone in India on July 17: What to expect

Samsung to launch Galaxy M35 smartphone in India on July 17: What to expect

Samsung said that the Galaxy M35 5G will be the first Galaxy M-series smartphone to feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 5:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samsung is set to expand its Galaxy M-series portfolio in India with the launch of the Galaxy M35 5G smartphone on 17 July. Alongside the launch date confirmation, the South Korean electronics maker revealed several key specifications of its upcoming smartphone, including processor details, display panel type, camera configuration, and battery capacity.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G: Specifications

Display

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The Galaxy M35 5G will feature a sAMOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness level of 1000 nits. The display will incorporate its “Infinity-O” design, which essentially refers to the display punch-hole setup for the front-facing camera. Furthermore, this model will be the first in the Galaxy M-series to be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, said Samsung.

Performance

The Galaxy M35 5G will be powered by the Exynos 1380 processor, based on 5nm architecture. Samsung said the Galaxy M35 5G will be an efficient performer. It will also be equipped with a large vapour cooling chamber to maintain thermal efficiency during intensive tasks such as graphic-heavy gaming. The smartphone will be powered by a 6000mAh battery, which Samsung claims will provide all-day battery life. Additionally, it will support 25W wired charging.

Camera

For imaging, the Galaxy M35 5G will sport a triple-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone will also include dedicated camera features such as the Astrolapse mode, allowing users to create time-lapse videos of the night sky.

Additional features

Other notable features of the Galaxy M35 5G will include Tap and Pay functionality with Samsung Wallet, Samsung Knox security, and Knox Vault for storing personal information securely.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, powered by Intel's AI chips, launched in India

Tech wrap Jul 2: Apple iOS 18, Meta's new AI label, ASUS Vivobook S15, more

Samsung may forgo compact model in upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 series: Report

Samsung workers to strike in S Korea on July 8-10, says union official

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra to CMF Phone 1: Smartphones launching in July 2024

Topics :SamsungSamsung Galaxy smartphonesSamsung India

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story