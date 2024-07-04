Samsung to launch Galaxy M35 smartphone in India on July 17: What to expect

Samsung is set to expand its Galaxy M-series portfolio in India with the launch of the Galaxy M35 5G smartphone on 17 July. Alongside the launch date confirmation, the South Korean electronics maker revealed several key specifications of its upcoming smartphone, including processor details, display panel type, camera configuration, and battery capacity. Samsung Galaxy M35 5G: Specifications Display Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Galaxy M35 5G will feature a sAMOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness level of 1000 nits. The display will incorporate its “Infinity-O” design, which essentially refers to the display punch-hole setup for the front-facing camera. Furthermore, this model will be the first in the Galaxy M-series to be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, said Samsung.

Performance

The Galaxy M35 5G will be powered by the Exynos 1380 processor, based on 5nm architecture. Samsung said the Galaxy M35 5G will be an efficient performer. It will also be equipped with a large vapour cooling chamber to maintain thermal efficiency during intensive tasks such as graphic-heavy gaming. The smartphone will be powered by a 6000mAh battery, which Samsung claims will provide all-day battery life. Additionally, it will support 25W wired charging.

Camera

For imaging, the Galaxy M35 5G will sport a triple-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone will also include dedicated camera features such as the Astrolapse mode, allowing users to create time-lapse videos of the night sky.

Additional features

Other notable features of the Galaxy M35 5G will include Tap and Pay functionality with Samsung Wallet, Samsung Knox security, and Knox Vault for storing personal information securely.