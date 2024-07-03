Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Gadgets / Motorola sets Moto G85 5G phone's India launch for July 10: What to expect

Motorola sets Moto G85 5G phone's India launch for July 10: What to expect

Motorola has confirmed that the Moto G85 5G will be available on its official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and at select retail stores

Moto G85 5G smartphone
Moto G85 5G smartphone
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 5:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Motorola has scheduled the Moto G85 5G smartphone’s India launch for July 10. The China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand has confirmed that the smartphone will feature a 3D curved pOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the company confirmed that the smartphone will be available on its official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and at select retail stores.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On Flipkart, the Moto G85 5G’s landing page is now live where key details of the upcoming smartphone are available. According to the product listing page on e-commerce platform Flipkart, the Moto G85 smartphone will sport a 6.7-inch 3D curved pOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate and 1600nits peak brightness level. The display will be protected under Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

As for the design, the Moto G85 will get vegan leather back in Pantone curated colours, including Cobalt Blue, Urban Grey and Olive Green. Additionally, the smartphone will be IP52 certified for resistance against dust and water ingress.

The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip and will be offered in up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB on-board storage. The Moto G85 will sport a 5,000 mAh battery, which will be supported by a 33W fast wired charging.

In the imaging department, the Moto G85 smartphone will sport a 50-megapixel main sensor (Sony Lytia 600) with optical image stabilisation. The primary camera at the back will be assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and an 8MP macro camera. On the front, the smartphone will sport a 32MP camera sensor. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra set to launch in India on July 4: Specs, AI features

Razr 50 series: Motorola unveils 2024 flip-style foldable smartphone lineup

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra launched in India at Rs 59,999: Know specs, offers

Motorola's Moto G04s goes on sale in India: Price, specs, and where to buy

Topics :MotorolaMotorola phonesMotorola India

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story