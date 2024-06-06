Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung unveils AI-powered Odyssey OLED, ViewFinity, and Smart monitors

Samsung unveils AI-powered Odyssey OLED, ViewFinity, and Smart monitors

Samsung said that the features powered by AI will enhance entertainment experience on the Smart Monitor M8 and Odyssey OLED G6, and make ViewFinity models more efficient in workplaces

Samsung Monitors
Image: Samsung
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 5:28 PM IST
South Korean electronics maker Samsung on June 5 unveiled a range of AI-powered monitors in its Odyssey OLED, ViewFinity, and Smart Monitor lines. While the new Odyssey OLED G6 gaming monitor comes with a proprietary burn-in protection technology, the Smart Monitor M8 uses artificial intelligence to upscale video quality. Samsung said that the features powered by AI will enhance the entertainment experience on the Smart Monitor M8 and Odyssey OLED G6, and make ViewFinity models more efficient in workplaces. Here are the details:

Samsung 2024 AI-powered monitors: Price and availability

  • Samsung Odyssey OLED G6: Rs 92,399 onwards
  • Samsung Smart Monitors: Rs 15,399 onwards
  • Samsung ViewFinity monitors: Rs 21,449 onwards

All the three monitors lines are now available on Samsung’s online store, Samsung shop, and on e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon India.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G6: Details

The Odyssey OLED G6 Gaming monitor sports a 250-bits bright 27-inch QHD resolution display of up to 360Hz. Stretched in 16:9 aspect ratio, the monitor is aimed at gamers. The Odyssey OLED G6 monitor features Samsung’s glare-free technology for reduced reflection in a bright environment. Samsung said it has integrated its proprietary OLED Safeguard+ technology to prevents display burn-in.

  • Colours: Black
  • Screen Size: 27-inch
  • Panel: OLED
  • Brightness: 250 nits
  • Refresh rate: 360Hz
  • Resolution: 2560 x 1440
  • Features: AMD Free Sync Premium Pro, Samsung OLED Safeguard+

Samsung Smart Monitor range: Details

The 2024 models in Samsung’s Smart Monitor range includes M8, M7 and M5 models. The M8 Smart Monitor features a 32-inch 4K UHD resolution display. It is powered by NQM AI processor, which enables features such as AI upscaling for 4K resolution streaming, Active Voice Amplifier Pro for reducing background noise in the user’s environment, and more.

The M7 model is offered in 32-inch and 43-inch display options, both in 4K UHD resolution, and the M5 is offered in 27-inch and 32-inch fullHD display options.

  • Colours: White, Black
  • Screen size: 32-inch (M8), 43-inch and 32-inch (M7), 32-inch and 27-inch (M5)
  • Panel: VA, Flat
  • Brightness: up to 400 nits
  • Refresh rate: 60Hz
  • Resolution: 4K UHD (M8/ M7), FHD (M5)

Samsung ViewFinity series: Details

The series includes ViewFinity S8, S7 and S6 models. Samsung ViewFinity range of monitors comes with Easy Setup Stand, which it said places the monitor on the desk with one click. The monitors support HDR10 and are TUV-Rheinland-certified for low blue light emission. The ViewFinity S8 and S7 are offered in 32-inch and 27-inch display options, and the S6 model gets an additional 24-inch variant.

  • Screen size: 32-inch and 27-inch (S8/S7/S6), 24-inch (S6)
  • Panel: VA (S8/S7), IPS (S8/S7/S6)
  • Brightness: 350 nits
  • Refresh rate: 60Hz
  • Resolution: 4K UHD (S8/S7), QHD (S6)

Topics :SamsungGamingSamsung India

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

