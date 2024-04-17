After smartphones, Samsung launches QLED, OLED range of AI TVs in India

Samsung on April 17 launched in India its QLED and OLED range of artificial intelligence-enhanced smart televisions. Alongside, the South Korean electronics maker launched the glare-free OLED TVs, which it said are the world’s first. The range of AI-enhanced Samsung televisions includes Neo QLED 8K TVs, Neo QLED 4K TVs, and the glare-free OLED TV. Samsung said its Neo QLED 8K TVs are powered by the NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, and the 4K resolution QLED TVs are powered by the NQ4 AI Gen2 processor. Both the processors feature a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU), which Samsung said powers AI features on the devices.

Samsung 2024 AI TVs: Price and availability

Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs: Rs 3,19,990 onwards

Samsung Neo QLED 4K TVs: Rs 1,39,990 onwards

Samsung OLED TVs: Rs 1,64,990 onwards

Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and glare-free OLED range is now available for pre-orders until April 30.

As part of the pre-order offers, Samsung is bundling its soundbar (worth Rs 79,990), Freestyle projector (worth Rs 59,990) or Music Frame (worth Rs 29,990) at no additional cost. However, the bundle deal varies with models.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs: Details

Samsung said the Neo QLED 8K TVs leverage the dedicated NPU of the NQ8 AI Gen3 processor to offer several AI features, including the company’s own AI Upscaling Pro technology that it said enhances lower-resolution content to closely match 8K resolution. The range of QLED 8K TVs offers AI Motion Enhancer Pro technology, which it said uses motion detection algorithms to enhance clarity during motion-intense content, such as sports. There is also an AI Auto Game Mode, which Samsung said recognising both the video game type and genre to automatically adjust the picture quality and sound quality setting.

Other notable AI features include Real Depth Enhancer Pro that adds depth to the picture, AI Energy mode for power efficiency, and AI customisation mode that adjusts the picture in each scene based on the user’s preference.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs are offered in 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch screen sizes.

Samsung Neo QLED 4K TVs: Details

The Samsung Neo QLED 4K TVs carry some of the AI features from the 8K resolution QLED series, including Real Depth Enhancer Pro. The 4K resolution Neo QLED TVs boast display panels validated by Pantone for colour accuracy, said Samsung. The TVs have Dolby Atmos-powered audio system.

The Samsung Neo QLED 4K TVs are offered in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch and 98-inch screen sizes.

Samsung glare-free OLED TVs: Details

Samsung said its 2024 range of OLED TVs eliminates unnecessary reflection and preserves deep blacks and clear images under any lighting condition. The OLED TVs are powered by the NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, which is the same processor powering the Neo QLED 4K lineup. The OLED TV features Motion Xcelerator technology to boost screen refresh rates up to 144Hz.

Samsung’s range of glare-free OLED TVs are offered in 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch and 83-inch screen sizes.