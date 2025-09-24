Home / Technology / Gadgets / GoPro launches Max 2 360 8K camera, LIT Hero 4K tags along: What's new

GoPro launches Max 2 360 8K camera, LIT Hero 4K tags along: What's new

GoPro introduces MAX2 360 camera with 8K video, a compact LIT HERO lifestyle camera, and a Fluid Pro AI gimbal with subject tracking, expanding its lineup beyond action cams

GoPro has launched three new products — two cameras, the GoPro MAX2 and LIT HERO, along with the Fluid Pro AI gimbal. According to the company, the MAX2 is the first and only camera in the market capable of recording True 8K 360-degree video, while the LIT HERO is pitched as a compact lifestyle camera that integrates a built-in light. In addition, GoPro’s new Fluid Pro AI gimbal has been introduced as an AI-powered subject-tracking stabiliser for GoPro cameras, smartphones, and point-and-shoot cameras.

GoPro MAX2: Details

  • Price: $499.99
  • Availability: Starting September 30 in select markets (India availability yet to be announced)
The new GoPro MAX2 camera is said to feature ‘Emmy Award-Winning 360 Technology’ which enables it to capture True 8K 360 Video. GoPro claims it delivers up to 21 per cent higher resolution compared to rivals in the category.

Key features include:

  • Full Range 10-Bit Color in True 8K + GP Log encoding captures over 1 billion colors for more realism and smoother gradations in videos.
  • Option to use GP-Log to maximize dynamic range, details and post production flexibility with videos.
  • Features replaceable lenses with twist-to-remove mechanism and do not require any calibration.
  • 29MP 360 Photos with crop, zoom, and reframe options via the GoPro Quik app.
  • GoPro Labs support with optional firmware unlocking up to 300Mbps bitrate and advanced settings.
  • Six microphones for immersive 360 audio, with Bluetooth, “Audio Field-of-View,” stereo, and wind-noise reduction; ambisonic support coming soon.
  • AI editing tools in Quik, including object tracking and MotionFrame panning edits.
  • Cloud editing for subscribers with unlimited storage and direct app-based editing.
  • New POV and selfie modes for quick, in-camera shots without post-editing.
  • 16 new mounts and accessories for invisible mounting and drone-like 360 footage.
  • Durable, aerodynamic design, waterproof with replaceable glass lenses.
  • 1960mAh Enduro battery optimized for cold-weather performance.
  • Built-in GPS.

GoPro LIT HERO: Details

  • Price: $269.99
  • Availability: Starting October 21 in select markets (India availability yet to be announced)
The LIT HERO is designed as an ultra-compact lifestyle camera, weighing 93 grams, with a magnetic mounting system and GoPro’s durability. It can record 4K video at 60fps and incorporates a built-in light for improved low-light performance.

Key details include:

  • Rugged, waterproof build (up to 16ft/5m) with GoPro’s signature durability.
  • Built-in light for low-light and night capture, offering a retro-style look.
  • 4K 60fps video with 2x slow motion and optional 4:3 aspect ratio for immersive POV and social-ready 9:16 posts.
  • 12MP photos in 4:3 format for flexible cropping.
  • The Enduro battery supports over 100 minutes of continuous 4K recording.

Fluid Pro AI gimbal: Details

  • Price: $229.99
  • Availability: Starting October 21 in select markets (India availability yet to be announced)
GoPro’s Fluid Pro AI gimbal expands the company’s ecosystem with an AI-driven three-axis stabiliser. It supports GoPro cameras, smartphones, and point-and-shoot cameras weighing up to 400 grams.
  • Three-axis gimbal with interchangeable mounts, supports GoPro, phones, and compact cameras up to 400g.
  • AI subject tracking (front or rear-facing) for face and body lock-on.
  • Built-in fill light for balanced shots.
  • 18-hour battery life, also functions as a power bank.

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

