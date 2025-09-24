GoPro launches Max 2 360 8K camera, LIT Hero 4K tags along: What's new

GoPro MAX2: Details
- Price: $499.99
- Availability: Starting September 30 in select markets (India availability yet to be announced)
Key features include:
- Full Range 10-Bit Color in True 8K + GP Log encoding captures over 1 billion colors for more realism and smoother gradations in videos.
- Option to use GP-Log to maximize dynamic range, details and post production flexibility with videos.
- Features replaceable lenses with twist-to-remove mechanism and do not require any calibration.
- 29MP 360 Photos with crop, zoom, and reframe options via the GoPro Quik app.
- GoPro Labs support with optional firmware unlocking up to 300Mbps bitrate and advanced settings.
- Six microphones for immersive 360 audio, with Bluetooth, “Audio Field-of-View,” stereo, and wind-noise reduction; ambisonic support coming soon.
- AI editing tools in Quik, including object tracking and MotionFrame panning edits.
- Cloud editing for subscribers with unlimited storage and direct app-based editing.
- New POV and selfie modes for quick, in-camera shots without post-editing.
- 16 new mounts and accessories for invisible mounting and drone-like 360 footage.
- Durable, aerodynamic design, waterproof with replaceable glass lenses.
- 1960mAh Enduro battery optimized for cold-weather performance.
- Built-in GPS.
GoPro LIT HERO: Details
- Price: $269.99
- Availability: Starting October 21 in select markets (India availability yet to be announced)
Key details include:
- Rugged, waterproof build (up to 16ft/5m) with GoPro’s signature durability.
- Built-in light for low-light and night capture, offering a retro-style look.
- 4K 60fps video with 2x slow motion and optional 4:3 aspect ratio for immersive POV and social-ready 9:16 posts.
- 12MP photos in 4:3 format for flexible cropping.
- The Enduro battery supports over 100 minutes of continuous 4K recording.
Fluid Pro AI gimbal: Details
- Price: $229.99
- Availability: Starting October 21 in select markets (India availability yet to be announced)
- Three-axis gimbal with interchangeable mounts, supports GoPro, phones, and compact cameras up to 400g.
- AI subject tracking (front or rear-facing) for face and body lock-on.
- Built-in fill light for balanced shots.
- 18-hour battery life, also functions as a power bank.
