OPPO Reno 14 Diwali Edition launched with colour changing design: Details

OPPO Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition: Availability and offers
- No interest Equated monthly installment (EMI) available up to six months.
- 10 per cent cashback of up to Rs 3000 on select transaction methods
- Zero down payment schemes for up to eight months
- Exchange Bonus for up to Rs 3000 on trade-in
- Three months of Google One 2TB Cloud + Gemini Advanced at no additional cost
OPPO Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition: Details
- AI Voice Enhancer
- AI Editor 2.0
- AI Recompose
- AI Perfect Shot
- AI Style Transfer
- AI Livephoto 2.0
- AI Livephoto export
- AI VoiceScribe
- AI Mind Space
- Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED, 1256 x 2760 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits of peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350
- RAM: 8GB (LPDDR5X)
- Storage: 256 GB
- Rear Camera: 50MP main (OIS) + 50MP telephoto + 8MP ultra-wide
- Front Camera: 50 MP (AF)
- Battery: 6,000mAh
- Charging: 80W wired
- OS: ColorOS 15
