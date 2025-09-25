State of Play: Wolverine to Flight Simulator on PS5, everything announced

Sony PlayStation held its second State of Play event of this month on September 24 (September 25 for the Indian region). At the event, the company showcased the latest updates, announcements, new trailers, and release dates of games that will debut for PlayStation platforms.
The gameplay trailer of Saros was showcased at the event, and the release date for PS5 has been set for March 20, 2026. Apart from Saros, key announcements of the event included the gameplay reveal of Insomniac’s Wolverine, new Pulse Elevate wireless speakers, and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 for PS5.
For the uninitiated, State of Play is Sony’s video program where it showcases the latest updates, announcements, and new trailers from the world of PlayStation.
Sony PlayStation State of Play September: Everything announced
- Marvel’s Wolverine: Insomniac Games, in partnership with Marvel Games, confirmed that Marvel’s Wolverine will launch on PS5 in Fall 2026. A gameplay trailer highlighted combat sequences, cinematic set pieces, and the studio’s narrative approach to the character.
- Saros: Housemarque presented an extended gameplay preview of Saros, showcasing its world, combat systems, and mechanics. The game is scheduled to release on March 20, 2026, exclusively for PS5.
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will arrive on PS5 on December 8, 2025. The game features dynamically generated missions, competitive modes, and a detailed recreation of the real world. A PS VR2 version is also in development and will be available as a free update in 2026. Notably, this is the first Microsoft Flight Simulator game which will be making its way to PS5.
- Battlefield 6: EA showcased Battlefield 6, introducing a single-player campaign centred on Dagger 13, a Marine Raiders unit opposing the private military group Pax Armata. Players will be able to switch between squad members during missions.
- Crimson Desert: Pearl Abyss confirmed that Crimson Desert will release on PS5 on March 19, 2026. A new trailer introduced elements of the game’s story and provided a look at its open-world design.
- Chronoscript The Endless End: DeskWorks Inc., in collaboration with Shueisha Games, announced Chronoscript The Endless End, a 2D action-adventure exploration title for PS5. The game is being developed by the creators of RPG Time! The Legend of Wright.
- Code Vein II: Code Vein II is set to launch on January 30, 2026, for PS5. A new gameplay trailer revealed combat, exploration, and story elements of the action RPG sequel, which is set in a world where humans and vampires coexist.
- Deus Ex Remastered: Aspyr and Eidos Montreal announced a PS5 remaster of the original Deus Ex. The updated version will include redesigned controls inspired by later entries in the franchise, alongside enhanced visuals featuring new lighting, shadows, and character models. It will launch on February 5, 2026.
- Dynasty Warriors 3 Complete Edition Remastered: Koei Tecmo revealed Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered, built on Unreal Engine 5. The title revisits the PS2 classic with visual and gameplay enhancements and will be released on March 19, 2026, for PS5.
- Gran Turismo 7: Polyphony Digital’s Kazunori Yamauchi confirmed during State of Play that the Gran Turismo series has now crossed 100 million copies sold worldwide as of June 2025. To mark the milestone, Gran Turismo 7 will receive its largest update yet, called the Spec III Update, in December. The update brings two Formula 1 circuits, eight new cars, circuit experience content, a data logger feature, and additional improvements.
- Halloween: IllFonic announced that Halloween, based on the classic horror franchise, will arrive on PS5 on September 8, 2026. The game will feature both a single-player campaign and asymmetrical multiplayer, with players stepping into the role of Michael Myers or attempting to resist his attacks as Haddonfield residents.
- Last Epoch: The action RPG Last Epoch has been confirmed for PS5 and will debut alongside its first expansion, Oryboss. The game allows solo play or online co-op with up to three companions, offering deep skill customisation, an extensive loot system, and access to past seasonal content.
- Nioh 3: Koei Tecmo shared a new look at Nioh 3 at State of Play, highlighting its combat system and several key characters. The action RPG is now scheduled to release on February 6, 2026, for PS5.
- Let It Die Inferno: Launching December 3, 2025, on PS5, Let It Die Inferno is a roguelite survival action game in which players descend through Hell as an immortal explorer known as a Raider. The game combines combat against AI enemies and encounters with other players, requiring tactical use of weapons and abilities to progress.
- Sonic Racing CrossWorlds: Capcom’s Mega Man will be joining Sega’s Sonic Racing CrossWorlds in a crossover DLC pack. Both Mega Man and Proto Man will appear as playable racers, with a redesigned version of Dr. Wily’s Castle included as a track. The DLC will be released in early 2026 as part of the Digital Deluxe Season Pass.
- The Seven Deadly Sins Origin: The Seven Deadly Sins Origin, an open-world RPG based on the manga and anime series, is set to launch on PS5 on January 28, 2026. State of Play also showcased new gameplay footage, confirming both single-player and multiplayer support.
- Zero Parades – For Dead Spies: ZA/UM, the studio behind Disco Elysium, revealed gameplay for its upcoming espionage RPG Zero Parades – For Dead Spies. Players take on the role of Hershel, an operative navigating a hostile world filled with mistrust, betrayal, and high-stakes decision-making.
- PlayStation Plus: Sony announced updates to its PlayStation Plus lineup. The Last of Us Part II will be added to the Game Catalog on September 26, 2025. The October monthly lineup includes Alan Wake 2, Goat Simulator 3, and Cocoon. PlayStation Plus Premium will also expand later this year with classics such as Tekken 3, Soulcalibur III, and Tomb Raider Anniversary.
- God of War 20th Anniversary Limited Edition DualSense controller: Sony announced a limited edition DualSense wireless controller marking the 20th anniversary of God of War. Featuring a design inspired by Kratos, it will be available in October, with pre-orders starting October 3, 2025.
- Pulse Elevate Wireless speakers: Sony introduced the Pulse Elevate Wireless speakers, designed for desktop use. They feature planar magnetic drivers, support for multiple device connections, and PlayStation Link wireless technology.