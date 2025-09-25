Microsoft 12-inch Surface Pro Copilot+ PC launched in India: Price, offers

The device will be available for pre-order till October 5 through online and offline platforms, including Amazon, Vijay Sales, and Croma. It will be available for purchase starting October 6.

Microsoft says its new 12-inch Surface Pro is the slimmest and lightest Copilot+ PC so far, with a thickness of 7.8mm and a weight of 686g. It runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Plus processor, which integrates a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS). This enables advanced AI-driven features such as Recall, Click to Do, enhanced Windows Search, and more.

Consumers who pre-order this device before October 5 will get a free Surface Pro 12-inch Keyboard worth Rs 15,199.

The device is equipped with a 12-inch PixelSense LCD display, offering a resolution of 2196 x 1464 and a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. Battery life is rated for up to 16 hours of local video playback. Unlike earlier models, the Surface Connect port is no longer present, with charging now handled exclusively via USB-C.

Microsoft said that a redesigned 12-inch Surface Pro Keyboard will be offered to consumers who pre-order this device. It includes full-sized backlit keys, a matte palm rest finish, and a touchpad that supports Adaptive Touch Mode for improved customisation and accessibility.