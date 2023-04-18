Home / Technology / Gadgets / TPV Technology launches Philips TAB8967 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos soundbar: Details

TPV Technology launches Philips TAB8967 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos soundbar: Details

The Philips TAB8967 soundbar has 5.1.2 channel audio set-up - three front facing speakers, two rear facing speakers, two upward facing speakers, and an 8-inch wireless subwoofer

BS Web Team New Delhi
TPV Technology launches Philips TAB8967 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos soundbar: Details

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 2:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

TPV Technology, Philips brand licensee in India, on Tuesday launched in India the Philips TAB8967 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos soundbar at Rs 44,990. The soundbar is available for purchase online on select e-commerce platforms and offline at select retail stores.
“There has been an exponential growth in the soundbar market. Consumers are becoming more discerning about audio quality and seek out products that can enhance their entertainment experience. Keeping this in mind, we have introduced this new premium soundbar, that will offer consumers true surround sound experience with breathtakingly real sound flows,” said Piush Sharma, India Business Head, Philips TV and Audio Business, TPV Technology.

The Philips TAB8967 soundbar has 5.1.2 channel audio set-up – three front facing speakers, two rear facing speakers, two upward facing speakers, and an 8-inch wireless subwoofer. Together, the sounbar delivers audio output of 780W. TPV Technology said the soundbar delivers multi-dimensional audio with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus. For sound enhancement, the soundbar has built-in controls for treble and bass. Additionally, there is a dedicated volume control for subwoofer. There are also built-in equalisers – movie, music, voice, stadium – and a custom one for personalised experience.
According to TPV Technology, the Philips TAB8967 soundbar has a unique geometric design and a slim build that makes it convenient to place. For connectivity, the soundbar has HDMI eARC to support Dolby Atmos playback from supported devices. Besides, it supports audio streaming over Google Chromecast, Apple AirPlay, and Bluetooth.

Topics :PhilipsPhilips Indiasound devicesBluetooth audio devicese commerceTechnology

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 2:04 PM IST

Also Read

TPV Technology launches Philips ANC headphones with swipe touch controls

Philips soundbars with Dolby Atmos, wireless subwoofer launched: Details

Zebronics launches ZEB-Sound Bomb X1 with built-in earbuds, speaker, torch

JBL launches SoundBar2.1, Bar500, Bar800 and Bar1000 in India: Price, specs

Audio-Technica launches ATH-M50xBT2 wireless over-ear headphones: Know more

Samsung launches Galaxy M14 5G smartphone with 6000 mAh battery: Details

Asus launches ROG Phone 7 series gaming smartphones: Price, specs, and more

Jabra launches Elite 4 earphones with multipoint connectivity, ANC and more

Xiaomi launches Smart TV X Pro series, Air Purifier 4, Robot Vacuum, & more

SPPL launches Google TV-powered Thomson Oath Pro Max 65-inch at Rs 43,999

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story