TPV Technology launches Philips TAB8967 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos soundbar: Details

TPV Technology, Philips brand licensee in India, on Tuesday launched in India the Philips TAB8967 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos soundbar at Rs 44,990. The soundbar is available for purchase online on select e-commerce platforms and offline at select retail stores.
“There has been an exponential growth in the soundbar market. Consumers are becoming more discerning about audio quality and seek out products that can enhance their entertainment experience. Keeping this in mind, we have introduced this new premium soundbar, that will offer consumers true surround sound experience with breathtakingly real sound flows,” said Piush Sharma, India Business Head, Philips TV and Audio Business, TPV Technology.
The Philips TAB8967 soundbar has 5.1.2 channel audio set-up – three front facing speakers, two rear facing speakers, two upward facing speakers, and an 8-inch wireless subwoofer. Together, the sounbar delivers audio output of 780W. TPV Technology said the soundbar delivers multi-dimensional audio with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus. For sound enhancement, the soundbar has built-in controls for treble and bass. Additionally, there is a dedicated volume control for subwoofer. There are also built-in equalisers – movie, music, voice, stadium – and a custom one for personalised experience.
According to TPV Technology, the Philips TAB8967 soundbar has a unique geometric design and a slim build that makes it convenient to place. For connectivity, the soundbar has HDMI eARC to support Dolby Atmos playback from supported devices. Besides, it supports audio streaming over Google Chromecast, Apple AirPlay, and Bluetooth.