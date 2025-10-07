OxygenOS 16 set to debut on October 16: Check eligible OnePlus devices

Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 will launch on October 16, confirmed by OnePlus India on October 6. The India entity of China's smartphone brand announced it on X (formerly Twitter) with an image titled “Intelligently Yours”, also revealing the new “OnePlus AI” branding that highlights AI’s key role in the update.
According to a report by 9To5Google, there is a list of devices that are likely to receive the update based on the company’s past rollout timelines and update commitments. The report also mentioned a few models that are almost certainly eligible based on their launch dates, including the OnePlus Pad 3 and OnePlus 13S.
In past years, OnePlus and its sister brands like Realme have often synchronised their updates with OPPO’s ColorOS releases. With OxygenOS 16 arriving just a day after OPPO’s Developer Conference 2025 (ODC), this alignment seems to be continuing this year as well.
OxygenOS 16: Expected eligible devices
Smartphones
- OnePlus 13
- OnePlus13R
- OnePlus 13T
- OnePlus 13S
- OnePlus Open
- OnePlus 12
- OnePlus 12R
- OnePlus 11
- OnePlus 11R
- OnePlus Nord 5
- OnePlus Nord 4
- OnePlus Nord 3
- OnePlus Nord CE5
- OnePlus Nord CE4
- OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite
Tablets
- OnePlus Pad 3
- OnePlus Pad Lite
- OnePlus Pad 2
- OnePlus Pad
OxygenOS 16: What to expect
OnePlus has confirmed that the new AI hub called Mind Space will have Google’s AI assistant Gemini integration. As described in our previous report, users will be able to give prompts to the Gemini AI assistant while referencing content stored within Mind Space. In a shared example, a user asks Gemini to plan a five-day trip to Paris using content saved in Mind Space.
Mind Space, which debuted on the OnePlus 13S, acts as the central hub for the OnePlus AI Plus Mind suite. It lets users store details such as event schedules, tickets, and reservations by pressing the Plus Key or using a three-finger swipe gesture. Once saved, the AI automatically organizes and analyses the content in Mind Space, extracting useful details, for example, detecting a date in an image and adding it directly to the calendar.
Along with the Gemini AI integration, OxygenOS 16 is expected to include a full-screen always-on display. Unlike the usual versions that show information on only part of the screen, this one will cover the entire display, letting users see more details at a glance without unlocking their phone.
Based on what is anticipated for OPPO’s ColorOS 16, OxygenOS 16 is expected to receive a visual redesign inspired by Apple’s iOS 26 Liquid Glass style. The update may introduce transparent, glass-like layered visual effects across the user interface within OxygenOS 16.