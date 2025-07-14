Monday, July 14, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / iQOO to launch Z10R smartphone in India soon: Check expected specs, more

iQOO to launch Z10R smartphone in India soon: Check expected specs, more

iQOO Z10R is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip and Vivo V50-style rear camera module with Aura light system

IQOO Z10R

IQOO Z10R (Image: IQOO)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

iQOO is preparing to expand its Z10 series in India with the launch of a new smartphone – the iQOO Z10R smartphone. The phone has been teased on the company’s official website, although the exact launch date and full specifications have yet to be revealed. According to a report by Mint, the iQOO Z10R was recently spotted on Geekbench (a benchmarking tool that measures the performance of a device’s CPU and GPU), hinting that it may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset.
 
The Z10R will join the current iQOO Z10 lineup, which already includes the iQOO Z10, iQOO Z10x, and iQOO Z10 Lite.
 

iQOO Z10R: What to expect

According to the report, the iQOO Z10R will feature a 6.77-inch quad curved OLED display with 120Hz of refresh rate. The smartphone is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor that may be paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. 
 

As per the picture shared on its website, the design of the iQOO Z10R resembles Vivo's V50 series with the similar rear camera module featuring the ring light-style Aura light system.
 
As for the cameras, the iQOO Z10R could feature a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). At the front, there may be a 32MP or a 50MP sensor for selfies, video calls, and more. The phone is expected to support 4K video recording from both the front and rear cameras.
 
The phone will likely pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W of fast wired charging. The phone is expected to boot Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15.

IQOO Z10R: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.77-inch quad curved OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor
  • RAM: up to 12 GB
  • Storage: Up to 256GB 
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary with OIS
  • Front Camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired charging
  • Operating System: FunTouch OS 15 (based on Android 15)

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

