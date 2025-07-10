Home / Technology / Gadgets / Sony WF-C710N earbuds with ANC, AI calling launched: Check price, details

Sony WF-C710N earbuds with ANC, AI calling launched: Check price, details

Sony launches WF-C710N earbuds in India with AI-based voice pickup, improved ANC, up to forty-hour battery life, and features like Ambient Sound and DSEE upscaling

Sony WF-C710N
Sony WF-C710N
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 1:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sony has launched its new WF-C710N wireless earbuds in India. The new earbuds feature the company’s noise cancellation technology along with AI-powered enhancements for improved calling performance. The WF-C710N is available in multiple colour options, including a new Glass Blue variant with a translucent finish.

Sony WF-C710N: Price, availability and offers

  • Price: Rs 8,990
  • Colours: Glass Blue, Pink, Black and White
The Sony WF-C710N earbuds are now available for purchase via Sony retail stores (Sony Centre and Sony Exclusive), the ShopatSC website, as well as select ecommerce platforms and retail outlets.
 
As part of an introductory offer, customers can avail a cashback of Rs 1,000 on purchases made until July 31.

Sony WF-C710N: Details

Sony says the WF-C710N earbuds come equipped with dual microphones that detect surrounding noise, enabling improved noise cancellation over its predecessor. The earbuds also feature an Ambient Sound mode, which captures external audio to create a more natural listening experience. Through the Sony Headphones Connect app, users can adjust ambient sound in twenty levels or enable Voice Passthrough mode to have conversations without removing the earbuds. 
  For calling, the WF-C710N uses Precise Voice Pickup technology, developed with AI machine learning trained on over 500 million voice samples. This technology optimally manages internal and external microphones to suppress ambient noise and enhance voice clarity during calls.
 
In terms of battery life, Sony claims the WF-C710N offers up to forty hours of playback with the charging case when fully charged. Additionally, a quick five-minute charge can deliver up to sixty minutes of playtime.
  Other key features include Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Attention mode, multipoint connectivity, and DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) support for upscaling compressed audio files.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: India pricing to specifications and hand-on video

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series: Check India pricing, specifications and more

Amazfit Active 2 Square smartwatch launched in India: Check price, specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: All about first fan-edition model in fold line

JBL Tour Pro 3 launched with smart charging case, hi-res audio: Check Price

Topics :SonyTrue Wireless EarphonesEarbuds

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story