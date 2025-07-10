Sony WF-C710N earbuds with ANC, AI calling launched: Check price, details

Sony has launched its new WF-C710N wireless earbuds in India. The new earbuds feature the company’s noise cancellation technology along with AI-powered enhancements for improved calling performance. The WF-C710N is available in multiple colour options, including a new Glass Blue variant with a translucent finish.

Sony WF-C710N: Price, availability and offers

Price: Rs 8,990

Colours: Glass Blue, Pink, Black and White

The Sony WF-C710N earbuds are now available for purchase via Sony retail stores (Sony Centre and Sony Exclusive), the ShopatSC website, as well as select ecommerce platforms and retail outlets.

As part of an introductory offer, customers can avail a cashback of Rs 1,000 on purchases made until July 31.

Sony WF-C710N: Details Sony says the WF-C710N earbuds come equipped with dual microphones that detect surrounding noise, enabling improved noise cancellation over its predecessor. The earbuds also feature an Ambient Sound mode, which captures external audio to create a more natural listening experience. Through the Sony Headphones Connect app, users can adjust ambient sound in twenty levels or enable Voice Passthrough mode to have conversations without removing the earbuds. ALSO READ: JBL Tour Pro 3 launched with smart charging case, hi-res audio: Check Price For calling, the WF-C710N uses Precise Voice Pickup technology, developed with AI machine learning trained on over 500 million voice samples. This technology optimally manages internal and external microphones to suppress ambient noise and enhance voice clarity during calls.