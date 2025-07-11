Acer launches Iconia Tab iM11 with 7400mAh battery: Check specs, price

Acer has launched the Iconia Tab iM11 Android tablet in India. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, the Iconia Tab iM11 sports an 11.45-inch IPS display and features a stereo quad speaker system. Additionally, it comes bundled with a keyboard, Active Stylus Pen, and Smart Flip Cover.

Iconia Tab iM11: Price and availability

8GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: Rs 23,999

Colour: Blue

It will be available in Acer exclusive stores, Acer online store, ecommerce platform Amazon, and Flipkart.

Acer Iconia Tab iM11: Details

Acer Iconia Tab iM11 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB of on-board storage which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD. The tablet sports an 11.45-inch IPS display panel of 2.2K resolution and 450 nits of brightness, which is said to deliver rich visuals and crisp details.

For the camera configuration, there is a 16MP rear camera with autofocus (AF) along with flash. At the front, there is an 8MP camera which also enables face unlock functionality. The tablet also features a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button that adds an extra layer of security. ALSO READ: Nothing to host India-exclusive Phone 3 'drop event' on July 12: Details The tablet packs a 7,400mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. The company claims that it offers up to ten hours of video playback. For connectivity, the tablet supports 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2. For multimedia and communication, it features a quad-speaker setup with PureVoice technology which is claimed to offer an immersive stereo sound experience.