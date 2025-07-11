Home / Technology / Gadgets / Acer launches Iconia Tab iM11 with 7400mAh battery: Check specs, price

Acer launches Iconia Tab iM11 with 7400mAh battery: Check specs, price

Available in India, the Acer Iconia Tab iM11 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor and comes with a keyboard, Active Stylus Pen, and Smart Flip Cover in the box

Iconia Tab iM11
Iconia Tab iM11
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 12:02 PM IST
Acer has launched the Iconia Tab iM11 Android tablet in India. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, the Iconia Tab iM11 sports an 11.45-inch IPS display and features a stereo quad speaker system. Additionally, it comes bundled with a keyboard, Active Stylus Pen, and Smart Flip Cover.

Iconia Tab iM11: Price and availability

  • 8GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: Rs 23,999
  • Colour: Blue
It will be available in Acer exclusive stores, Acer online store, ecommerce platform Amazon, and Flipkart.

Acer Iconia Tab iM11: Details 

Acer Iconia Tab iM11 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB of on-board storage which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD. The tablet sports an 11.45-inch IPS display panel of 2.2K resolution and 450 nits of brightness, which is said to deliver rich visuals and crisp details.
 
For the camera configuration, there is a 16MP rear camera with autofocus (AF) along with flash. At the front, there is an 8MP camera which also enables face unlock functionality. The tablet also features a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button that adds an extra layer of security.
 
The tablet packs a 7,400mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. The company claims that it offers up to ten hours of video playback. For connectivity, the tablet supports 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2. For multimedia and communication, it features a quad-speaker setup with PureVoice technology which is claimed to offer an immersive stereo sound experience. 
 
Acer Iconia Tab iM11: Specifications 
  • Display: 11.45-inch 2.2K IPS display, 60 Hz refresh rate, 450 nits of brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G99
  • RAM: 8GB (LPDDR4)
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 16MP
  • Front Camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 7400mAh
  • Charging: 18W wired
  • Connectivity: 4G LTE SIM slot, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.2
  • OS: Android 14

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

