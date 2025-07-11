Acer has launched the Aspire Go 14 laptop in India, featuring Intel Core Ultra 7 H-series processors and a dedicated Copilot key for direct access to Microsoft’s AI assistant in Windows 11. The company says the laptop is designed for students, home users, and first-time buyers, offering optimal performance for coursework, browsing, light content creation, and entertainment.

Acer Aspire Go 14: Price and availability

The Aspire Go 14 is priced at Rs 59,999 and is available for purchase at Acer exclusive stores, the Acer online store, and Amazon.

Acer Aspire Go 14: Features and specifications

The laptop is powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 H-series processors, paired with up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe Gen 3 SSD. Graphics are handled by Intel Arc, enabling smooth content consumption, basic video editing, and efficient multitasking.

The Aspire Go 14 sports a 14-inch WUXGA IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, offering a better vertical viewing experience. It weighs 1.5 kg and is 17.5mm thick, featuring a metal A & D aluminium cover for a premium finish. Connectivity and battery For connectivity, the laptop supports Wi-Fi 6 (AX202) and Bluetooth 5.2. It comes equipped with an HD webcam with a physical shutter for privacy and includes a comprehensive port setup: 2x USB 3.2 Type-A

2x USB Type-C (one with DisplayPort and Power Delivery)

1x RJ45 Ethernet port The Aspire Go 14 packs a 55Wh battery and supports 65W USB-C wired charging.