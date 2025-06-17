Amazfit unveils Active 2 Square smartwatch with 160 sports modes: Details

Chinese wearable brand Amazfit has launched the Active 2 Square smartwatch, a square-faced version of its recently introduced Active 2 model. Designed for users who prefer a geometric aesthetic, the smartwatch retains the same specifications as its round counterpart while offering a distinct visual identity. It is available with a black strap and an additional red strap.

Amazfit Active 2 Square: Price and availability

The Amazfit Active 2 Square is priced at $149.99. It is limited to the US and is available via the company's official website and Amazon.

Amazfit Active 2 Square: Details The smartwatch features a 1.75-inch sapphire glass AMOLED display housed in a stainless-steel frame, delivering a peak brightness of 2,000 nits for clear visibility in bright conditions. Its square form factor offers a wider viewing area and easier access to messages, health data, and fitness metrics. It is equipped with the BioTracker 6.0 PPG sensor for improved biometric signal detection, PulsePrecision algorithm for enhanced heart rate tracking, and RestoreIQ for sleep monitoring. The smartwatch also includes a barometer, ambient light sensor, and a new skiing mode. Users can interact with the watch using Zepp Flow voice commands to manage settings or calendars. Android users can reply to messages using a keyboard or speech-to-text. Battery life is rated up to 10 days.