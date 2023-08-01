Chinese electronics maker Xiaomi on Tuesday launched Google TV platform-based Smart TV X series in India. Offered in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch display sizes, the Smart TV X series boasts 4K UHD resolution with support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

The Xiaomi Smart TV X series 65-inch variant will be available from August 5. The remaining variants in the series will be available from August 4. The series will be available online on Mi online store and Flipkart and at Mi Homes, Mi Stores, and select retail stores. As for the introductory offers, ICICI Bank customers can avail a discount of up to Rs 3,000 across online and offline channels.

Xiaomi Smart TV X series: Details

Powered by Google TV platform, the smart TV line-up comes with Google Assistant for voice commands. The TVs have Chromecast built-in, along with Miracast, which allows users to stream content from compatible smartphones, tablets and laptops on the TV screen. For existing Xiaomi TV customers, the company’s custom PatchWall interface is built-in. The series debuts Xiaomi PatchWall+, which brings live TV channels accessible right from PatchWall interface. According to Xiaomi, PatchWall+ will provide users with access to a vast selection of over 200 live TV channels. Besides, the latest version of PatchWall brings a deep integration with 30+ international and Indian content partners in 15+ languages.

The Xiaomi Smart TV X Series line-up supports Dolby Vision and HDR10. Powered by Xiaomi’s in-house video processing algorithm, called Vivid Picture Engine (VPE), the series offers up to 94 per cent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut and supports up to 1.07 billion colours. Additionally, there is Xiaomi's proprietary MEMC engine, called Reality Flow, which interpolates frames to ensure smooth and blur-free visuals for fast-paced content.

Audio is covered by 30W speakers with support for Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and DTS: Virtual X. On the connectivity side, there are three HDMI v2.1 ports with support for e-ARC and ALLM. Besides, there are two USB-A ports, AV port, and an earphone port.

The series is powered by a quad-core A55 chip, which supports Dual Band Wi-Fi. The TVs have built-in Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity and remote.