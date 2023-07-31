Reliance launches laptop-like student-focused JioBook at Rs 16,499

Reliance Retail will start selling its new device, JioBook from August 5, 2023, for Rs 16,499. The device has been designed to focus on students. Users can perform tasks like attending online classes, learning to code, and online trading.

The device has a form factor of a small laptop which has a full keyboard attached to it. It weighs only 990 grams and comes with a slim build and matte finish. The device is powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and comes supported by 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM and 64 GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 256 GB with an SD card. JioBook also has in-built USB/HDMI ports.

Along with that, the JioBook will also have the option to use 100GB of cloud storage. Reliance is offering one year of cloud storage at no extra cost with Digibox which is the digital cloud storage partner of India for the device.

JioBook has a powerful battery that delivers more than eight hours of battery life, the company said. The device comes with an Anti-glare HD Display.

The company said that the device is aimed at empowering individuals in their learning journey. The all-new JioBook caters to students of all age groups.

The device comes with features like 4G-LTE connectivity and dual-band WiFi capabilities. The device has over 75 keyboard-based shortcuts and features like wireless printing, the company said. With a JioBIAN-ready coding environment, the JioBook allows students to learn to code in various languages like C/C++, Java, Python, and Pearl.

JioBook will be available for purchase from Reliance Digital's online and offline stores along with the e-shopping platform, Amazon.