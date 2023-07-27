Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung opens pre-orders for Galaxy Tab S9 series in India: Price, specs

Samsung opens pre-orders for Galaxy Tab S9 series in India: Price, specs

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series is available for pre-order on the Samsung online store and select e-commerce platforms. Besides, the tablets are available for pre-booking at select offline retail stores

BS Web Team New Delhi
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 11:09 AM IST
South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Thursday announced the prices of its Galaxy Tab S9 series in India. The tablets are now available for pre-booking in the country. The series comprises of three models, the Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. All three models boasts its Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip, IP68-rated ingress protection, and supports for S Pen.

The Galaxy Tab S9 series is available for pre-order online on the Samsung online store and select e-commerce platforms. Besides, the tablets are available for pre-booking at select offline retail stores. 

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Seoul LIVE: Foldables, watches, tablets go official


Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: Pricing and pre-book offers

The Galaxy Tab S9 is offered in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + 5G variants. Both the variants are offered in 128GB and 256GB on-board storage configurations. Below are the pricing

Galaxy Tab S9 (128GB) – Wi-Fi: Rs 72,999

Galaxy Tab S9 (128GB) – Wi-Fi + 5G: Rs 85,999

Galaxy Tab S9 (256GB) – Wi-Fi: Rs 83,999

Galaxy Tab S9 (256GB) – Wi-Fi + 5G: Rs 96,999

As for the pre-book offers, there is a cashback of up to Rs 9,000 on select bank card and upgrade bonus of up to 5,000 in trade-in deals.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series goes up for pre-orders in India: Details here


Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+: Pricing and pre-book offers

The Galaxy Tab S9+ is offered in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + 5G variants. Both the variants are offered in 256GB on-board storage configuration. Below are the pricing

Galaxy Tab S9+ (256GB) – Wi-Fi: Rs 90,999

Galaxy Tab S9+ (256GB) – Wi-Fi + 5G: Rs 104,999

As for the pre-book offers, there is a cashback of up to Rs 11,000 on select bank card and upgrade bonus of up to 7,000 in trade-in deals.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: Pricing and pre-book offers

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is offered in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + 5G variants. Both the variants are offered in 256GB and 512GB on-board storage configurations. Below are the pricing

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (256GB) – Wi-Fi: Rs 108,999

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (256GB) – Wi-Fi + 5G: Rs 122,999

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (512GB) – Wi-Fi: Rs 119,999

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (512GB) – Wi-Fi + 5G: Rs 133,999

As for the pre-book offers, there is a cashback of up to Rs 12,000 on select bank card and upgrade bonus of up to 8,000 in trade-in deals.

Also Read: Samsung opens pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 in India


Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series: Specifications

  Galaxy Tab S9 Galaxy Tab S9+ Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
Display 11-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X (60-120Hz) 12.4-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X (60-120Hz) 14.6-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X (60-120Hz)
OS Android 13.0
Dimensions 165.8 x 254.3 x 5.9mm 185.4 x 285.4 x 5.7mm 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm
Weight 498g (Wi-Fi) / 500g (5G) 581g (Wi-Fi) / 586g (5G) 732g (Wi-Fi) / 737g (5G)
Rear camera 13MP AF 13MP AF + 8MP Ultra-Wide
Front camera 12MP Ultra-Wide 12MP + 12MP Ultra-Wide
RAM 8GB and 12GB 12GB 12GB and 16GB
Storage 128GB and 256GB, expandable up to 1TB 256GB and 512, expandable up to 1TB 256GB, 512GB and 1TB, expandable up to 1TB
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy    
Battery 8,400mAh (typical) 10,090mAh (typical) 11,200mAh (typical)
Connectivity 5G, LTE,Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v 5.3
Colour Beige, Graphite
Sound Quad Stereo Speakers with Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos
Security Samsung Knox
Biometric Fingerprint on Display (FOD)

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 11:09 AM IST

