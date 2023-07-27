Samsung opens pre-orders for Galaxy Tab S9 series in India: Price, specs

South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Thursday announced the prices of its Galaxy Tab S9 series in India. The tablets are now available for pre-booking in the country. The series comprises of three models, the Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. All three models boasts its Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip, IP68-rated ingress protection, and supports for S Pen.
The Galaxy Tab S9 series is available for pre-order online on the Samsung online store and select e-commerce platforms. Besides, the tablets are available for pre-booking at select offline retail stores.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: Pricing and pre-book offers
The Galaxy Tab S9 is offered in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + 5G variants. Both the variants are offered in 128GB and 256GB on-board storage configurations. Below are the pricing
Galaxy Tab S9 (128GB) – Wi-Fi: Rs 72,999
Galaxy Tab S9 (128GB) – Wi-Fi + 5G: Rs 85,999
Galaxy Tab S9 (256GB) – Wi-Fi: Rs 83,999
Galaxy Tab S9 (256GB) – Wi-Fi + 5G: Rs 96,999
As for the pre-book offers, there is a cashback of up to Rs 9,000 on select bank card and upgrade bonus of up to 5,000 in trade-in deals.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+: Pricing and pre-book offers
The Galaxy Tab S9+ is offered in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + 5G variants. Both the variants are offered in 256GB on-board storage configuration. Below are the pricing
Galaxy Tab S9+ (256GB) – Wi-Fi: Rs 90,999
Galaxy Tab S9+ (256GB) – Wi-Fi + 5G: Rs 104,999
As for the pre-book offers, there is a cashback of up to Rs 11,000 on select bank card and upgrade bonus of up to 7,000 in trade-in deals.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: Pricing and pre-book offers
The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is offered in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + 5G variants. Both the variants are offered in 256GB and 512GB on-board storage configurations. Below are the pricing
Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (256GB) – Wi-Fi: Rs 108,999
Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (256GB) – Wi-Fi + 5G: Rs 122,999
Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (512GB) – Wi-Fi: Rs 119,999
Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (512GB) – Wi-Fi + 5G: Rs 133,999
As for the pre-book offers, there is a cashback of up to Rs 12,000 on select bank card and upgrade bonus of up to 8,000 in trade-in deals.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series: Specifications
|Galaxy Tab S9
|Galaxy Tab S9+
|Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
|Display
|11-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X (60-120Hz)
|12.4-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X (60-120Hz)
|14.6-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X (60-120Hz)
|OS
|Android 13.0
|Dimensions
|165.8 x 254.3 x 5.9mm
|185.4 x 285.4 x 5.7mm
|208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm
|Weight
|498g (Wi-Fi) / 500g (5G)
|581g (Wi-Fi) / 586g (5G)
|732g (Wi-Fi) / 737g (5G)
|Rear camera
|13MP AF
|13MP AF + 8MP Ultra-Wide
|Front camera
|12MP Ultra-Wide
|12MP + 12MP Ultra-Wide
|RAM
|8GB and 12GB
|12GB
|12GB and 16GB
|Storage
|128GB and 256GB, expandable up to 1TB
|256GB and 512, expandable up to 1TB
|256GB, 512GB and 1TB, expandable up to 1TB
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
|Battery
|8,400mAh (typical)
|10,090mAh (typical)
|11,200mAh (typical)
|Connectivity
|5G, LTE,Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v 5.3
|Colour
|Beige, Graphite
|Sound
|Quad Stereo Speakers with Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos
|Security
|Samsung Knox
|Biometric
|Fingerprint on Display (FOD)