Samsung opens pre-orders for Galaxy Tab S9 series in India: Price, specs

South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Thursday announced the prices of its Galaxy Tab S9 series in India. The tablets are now available for pre-booking in the country. The series comprises of three models, the Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. All three models boasts its Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip, IP68-rated ingress protection, and supports for S Pen.

The Galaxy Tab S9 series is available for pre-order online on the Samsung online store and select e-commerce platforms. Besides, the tablets are available for pre-booking at select offline retail stores.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: Pricing and pre-book offers

The Galaxy Tab S9 is offered in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + 5G variants. Both the variants are offered in 128GB and 256GB on-board storage configurations. Below are the pricing

Galaxy Tab S9 (128GB) – Wi-Fi: Rs 72,999

Galaxy Tab S9 (128GB) – Wi-Fi + 5G: Rs 85,999

Galaxy Tab S9 (256GB) – Wi-Fi: Rs 83,999

Galaxy Tab S9 (256GB) – Wi-Fi + 5G: Rs 96,999

As for the pre-book offers, there is a cashback of up to Rs 9,000 on select bank card and upgrade bonus of up to 5,000 in trade-in deals.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+: Pricing and pre-book offers

The Galaxy Tab S9+ is offered in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + 5G variants. Both the variants are offered in 256GB on-board storage configuration. Below are the pricing

Galaxy Tab S9+ (256GB) – Wi-Fi: Rs 90,999

Galaxy Tab S9+ (256GB) – Wi-Fi + 5G: Rs 104,999

As for the pre-book offers, there is a cashback of up to Rs 11,000 on select bank card and upgrade bonus of up to 7,000 in trade-in deals.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: Pricing and pre-book offers

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is offered in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + 5G variants. Both the variants are offered in 256GB and 512GB on-board storage configurations. Below are the pricing

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (256GB) – Wi-Fi: Rs 108,999

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (256GB) – Wi-Fi + 5G: Rs 122,999

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (512GB) – Wi-Fi: Rs 119,999

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (512GB) – Wi-Fi + 5G: Rs 133,999

As for the pre-book offers, there is a cashback of up to Rs 12,000 on select bank card and upgrade bonus of up to 8,000 in trade-in deals.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series: Specifications