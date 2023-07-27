Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung confirms Galaxy fan-edition smartphone is in the pipeline: Report

Samsung confirms Galaxy fan-edition smartphone is in the pipeline: Report

Successor to the Galaxy S21 FE, the upcoming smartphone in the fan-edition series is expected to be powered by Exynos 2200 system-on-chip in India

BS Web Team New Delhi
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 2:53 PM IST
South Korean electronics maker is running behind schedule with regard to upgrading its fan-edition smartphone line. Settling the doubts on the future of Galaxy FE line, Samsung executive confirmed that the Galaxy FE smartphone is in the pipeline. According to a news report in Android Authority, there is going to be an announcement in the near future related to the Galaxy FE smartphone.

Speaking to Android Authority at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, vice-president of mobile for Samsung South Africa, Justin Hume said, “There is an FE-sized gap in our product offering, right now. There is going to be an announcement in the near future.”

Though the statement from Hume makes for an official confirmation, the 2023 Galaxy FE has been making the rounds on the internet for some time. While there still is no confirmation around the name, the tech community is of the view that the upcoming smartphone would be called the Galaxy S23 FE 5G.

According to news reports, the smartphone would be powered by Samsung Exynos 2200 chipset. However, the device may also have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 series chipset for some regions.

Other specifications of the S23 FE may include 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage variants. The device is likely to be powered with a 4,500mAh battery, which may be paired with a 25W wired charging facility. The phone is expected to sport a triple camera set up on its rear with a 50MP main sensor.

The last model launched in the FE line is the Galaxy S21 FE. Launched in 2022, the smartphone has recently been refreshed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip in India – the original model launched in India was powered by Exynos chip.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G sports a 6.4-inch fullHD+ dynamic AMOLED 2X display of 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen boasts AI-based blue light control system. The smartphone supports wireless power share, wireless fast charging 2.0, and 25W wired charging. The 5G smartphone boasts Wi-Fi 6 for internet connectivity.

As for the imaging, there is a 12-megapixel primary camera sensor paired with 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera sensor and an 8MP telephoto lens. On the front, the phone has a 32MP camera sensor. Camera features include dual recording, portrait mode, enhanced night mode, 3x optical zoom and 30x space zoom.

As for the protection, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G has Gorilla Glass Victus covering the display for resistance against scratches and smudges. The phone is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance. The 2023 model boots Android 13 operating system-based OneUI interface.

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 2:44 PM IST

