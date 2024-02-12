Home / Technology / Gadgets / Xiaomi launches Redmi Buds 5 wireless earphones in India: Price and offers

Priced at Rs 2,999, the Xiaomi Redmi Buds 5 will be available for purchase on Xiaomi online stores, Mi Homes, Amazon India, and Flipkart from February 20

Redmi Buds 5
Harsh Shivam New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 4:20 PM IST
Chinese electronic brand Xiaomi on February 12 launched in India the Redmi Buds 5. The wireless earbuds feature hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) for immersive audio experience without distractions. Priced at Rs 2,999, the Redmi Buds 5 are offered in Fusion Purple, Fusion Black, and Fusion White colours. These will be available for purchase starting February 20 on Mi online, Mi Homes, Amazon India, Flipkart, and at select retail outlets.

As for the introductory offers, Xiaomi is offering a bundle deal in which consumers can purchase the Redmi Buds 5 at Rs 2,499 together with the purchase of Redmi Note 13 series smartphone, Xiaomi Pad, and Redmi Pad.

Redmi Buds 5: Details

The Redmi Buds 5 earbuds are equipped with 46dB hybrid noise cancellation that the company claims blocks 99.5 per cent of background noise. The earbuds feature 12.4mm dynamic titanium drivers and sports a dual-mic setup for calls and voice commands. Additionally, the Buds 5 supports in-ear detection feature that auto pauses the sound track or video when the user removes the earbuds.

The company said that the earbuds support fast-charging feature that provides up to two hours of playtime in a five minute charge. The total playtime is said to be 38 hours including the case.

The earbuds support Xiaomi Earbuds App that allows for more personalisation options such as three different ANC modes- Deep noise cancellation, Balanced noise cancellation, and Light noise cancellation. The app also offers various audio effects such as Standard, Enhanced Treble, Enhanced Bass, and Enhanced Voice.

Other notable features on the Redmi Buds 5 includes customisable gesture controls, dual-device pairing and Find my Earphones feature

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 4:20 PM IST

