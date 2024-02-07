ASUS Chromebook CM14 launched in India: Know price, specs, and more

Taiwanese electronic brand ASUS has launched its Chromebook CM14 in India. Powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor, the Chromebook features a metal-reinforced chassis to comply with US military standards. Available in Gravity Grey colourway, the ASUS Chromebook CM14 comes with a 180 degree lay-flat hinge for flexibility.
The chromebook is now available on the e-commerce platform Amazon India, starting at Rs 26,990.
ASUS Chromebook CM14: Specifications
Powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 520 chip along with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB on-board storage, the Chromebook CM14 boots up Google's ChromeOS, which is capable of running Android apps from the Play Store. The Chromebook sports a 14-inch FHD LCD panel in 16:9 aspect ratio that can go up to 220 nits in brightness.
The built-in camera on the Chromebook CM14 can record at 720p and comes with Face Auto Exposure, or Face AE. With Face AE, the integrated webcam tracks the user's face while on a video conference and adjusts the light according to the brightness of the environment for more clarity.
- Display: 14.0-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) LCD anti-glare display, 16:9 aspect ratio, 220 nits peak brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 520 chip
- RAM: 8GB LPDDR4X
- Storage: 128GB eMMC
- Ports: 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1 x microSD card reader, 1 x 3.5 mm audio combo jack, 1 x Nano Kensington lock
- Camera: 720p HD camera with webcam shutter
- Speakers: 2 x built-in speakers, Dual-array microphones
- Keyboard: Full-size backlit keyboard with 1.5 mm key travel
- Battery: 42 Wh 2-cell battery, 45W charging through USB-C
- Operating system: Google ChromeOS
- Connectivity: Dual band 2x2 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3
- Dimensions: 32.46 x 22.67 x 1.83 cm
- Weight: 1.45 kg
- Durability: MIL-STD 810H US military standard