ASUS Chromebook CM14 launched in India: Know price, specs, and more

With 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage, the Chromebook is available on Amazon India, starting at Rs 26,990

ASUS Chromebook CM14
Harsh Shivam New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 2:20 PM IST
Taiwanese electronic brand ASUS has launched its Chromebook CM14 in India. Powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor, the Chromebook features a metal-reinforced chassis to comply with US military standards. Available in Gravity Grey colourway, the ASUS Chromebook CM14 comes with a 180 degree lay-flat hinge for flexibility. 

The chromebook is now available on the e-commerce platform Amazon India, starting at Rs 26,990. 

ASUS Chromebook CM14: Specifications

Powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 520 chip along with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB on-board storage, the Chromebook CM14 boots up Google's ChromeOS, which is capable of running Android apps from the Play Store. The Chromebook sports a 14-inch FHD LCD panel in 16:9 aspect ratio that can go up to 220 nits in brightness. 

The built-in camera on the Chromebook CM14 can record at 720p and comes with Face Auto Exposure, or Face AE. With Face AE, the integrated webcam tracks the user's face while on a video conference and adjusts the light according to the brightness of the environment for more clarity. 

  • Display: 14.0-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) LCD anti-glare display, 16:9 aspect ratio, 220 nits peak brightness 
  • Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 520 chip
  • RAM: 8GB LPDDR4X
  • Storage: 128GB eMMC
  • Ports: 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1 x microSD card reader, 1 x 3.5 mm audio combo jack, 1 x Nano Kensington lock
  • Camera: 720p HD camera with webcam shutter
  • Speakers: 2 x built-in speakers, Dual-array microphones
  • Keyboard: Full-size backlit keyboard with 1.5 mm key travel
  • Battery: 42 Wh 2-cell battery, 45W charging through USB-C
  • Operating system: Google ChromeOS
  • Connectivity: Dual band 2x2 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3
  • Dimensions: 32.46 x 22.67 x 1.83 cm
  • Weight: 1.45 kg
  • Durability: MIL-STD 810H US military standard

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

