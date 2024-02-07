Home / Technology / Gadgets / Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus ANC headphones launched in India: Price, features

Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus ANC headphones launched in India: Price, features

The Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus are available for pre-orders on the company's website and Amazon India, with sale starting from February 14

Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus
Harsh Shivam New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 1:29 PM IST
German audio equipment brand Sennheiser on February 7 launched in India the ACCENTUM Plus wireless headphones. The headphone boasts hybrid active noise cancelling (ANC), fold-flat design, large 37mm audio drivers, and up to 50 hours battery life. Below are the details:

ACCENTUM Plus: Price and availability

Priced at Rs 15,990, the ACCENTUM Plus wireless headphones are now available for pre-orders on Sennheiser’s website and e-commerce platform Amazon India. Open sale for the headphones will start on February 14. As for the introductory offers, the company is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on pre-orders.

Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus: Details

The ACCENTUM Plus wireless headphones feature a 37mm dynamic transducer, supported by Sennheiser’s Sound Personalization mode that it said adapts to listener’s sonic preferences. The company said that the Adaptive ANC on the headphones optimises noise targets to constantly adapt to changes in the wearer’s environment. The headphones have a touch panel on the right earcup for controls, including volume, media, and ANC.

Apart from the claimed on-battery playtime of 50 hours, Sennheiser said that the headphone can be recharged for five hours of listening time in about ten minutes.

The ACCENTUM  Plus headphones support wired connectivity – USB Type-C port and 3.5mm jack – and wireless connection over Bluetooth 5.2. The headphones support multipoint connectivity for simultaneous connection with up to two devices.

The headphone support Sennheiser smartphone app named “The Smart Control”, which is available for both Android and iOS platforms. The app allows users to store personalised preset modes while allowing users to explore more audio-centric features.

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 1:29 PM IST

