Home / Technology / Gadgets / Xiaomi Redmi A2 series smartphones go on sale today: Price, specs, and more

Xiaomi Redmi A2 series smartphones go on sale today: Price, specs, and more

The Xiaomi Redmi A2 series smartphones will be available online on Amazon India and Xiaomi web portal at 12 pm

BS Web Team New Delhi
Xiaomi Redmi A2 series smartphones go on sale today: Price, specs, and more

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 10:51 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Xiaomi Redmi A2 series smartphones will be available for purchase today (May 23) at 12 pm. The entry-level smartphones, Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+, were launched last week in the country. The Redmi A2+ is offered in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 8,499, and the Redmi A2 in 2GB RAM + 32GB storage at Rs 5,999, 2GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 6,499 and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 7,499. 
Both the smartphones will be available for purchase online on Amazon India and Xiaomi web portal. These will also be available on Mi Home and select outlets.

Both the smartphones will be available in sea green, aqua blue, and black colours. 
Redmi A2 series: Specifications

The Redmi A2 and A2+ are powered by MediaTek Helio G36 system-on-chip, paired with up to 4GB RAM. The smartphones support virtual RAM features (up to 3GB). Both the smartphones sport 6.52-inch HD+ display of 120Hz touch sampling rate. The phones are powered by a 5000mAh battery, and come with a 10W charger. Both Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ feature an 8MP dual-camera system on the rear. The Redmi A2+ smartphone has a fingerprint sensor.
Redmi A2 series: Launch offers

As for the launch offers, ICICI bank card holders can avail an instant discount of up to Rs 500 on the purchase of these devices.

Also Read

Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi K50i available at discounted prices on Amazon: Details

Xiaomi launches Redmi A2 series smartphones at Rs 5,999 onwards: Details

Xiaomi Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 review: Among the best smart TVs on budget

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G series phones go on sale with introductory offers

Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 12 5G series smartphones on January 5: Details

Samsung launches Galaxy A14 smartphone in India: Price, specs, and more

Samsung Galaxy A14 4G may come to India Soon; Here is what to expect

Apple rolls out iOS 16.5 for iPhones: What's new, how-to install, and more

Xiaomi launches Redmi A2 series smartphones at Rs 5,999 onwards: Details

Nokia launches feature phones with in-built UPI functionality: Details here

Topics :XiaomiRedmismartphonesBS Web Reports

First Published: May 23 2023 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story