“As a brand, we have always worked towards our vision of innovation for all with a strong aim to empower the youth of the nation. Today’s launch is one of the many efforts by Xiaomi to fuel the smooth transition for our consumers as they move towards adopting the latest technologies. The all-new Redmi A2 series is packed with meaningful features, and we are optimistic that value-conscious consumers, who want to upgrade to newer tech, will find the best solutions in our latest offerings at an honest price,” said Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Friday launched the Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ smartphones in India. The smartphones are made in India and come with a 2-year extended warranty, according to Xiaomi. The Redmi A2 series smartphones will be available starting May 23. The Redmi A2+ is offered in 4GB + 64GB at Rs 8,499, and the Redmi A2 in 2GB + 32GB at Rs 5,999, 2GB + 64GB at Rs 6,499 and 4GB + 64GB at Rs 7,499. Both the smartphones will be available in sea green, aqua blue, and black colours. As for the launch offers, ICICI bank card holders can avail an instant discount of up to Rs 500 on the purchase of these devices.