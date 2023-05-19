Home / Technology / Gadgets / Xiaomi launches Redmi A2 series smartphones at Rs 5,999 onwards: Details

The Redmi A2 and A2+ are said to be made in India smartphones. Both the smartphones come with a 2-year extended warranty

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 2:23 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Friday launched the Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ smartphones in India. The smartphones are made in India and come with a 2-year extended warranty, according to Xiaomi. The Redmi A2 series smartphones will be available starting May 23. The Redmi A2+ is offered in 4GB + 64GB at Rs 8,499, and the Redmi A2 in 2GB + 32GB at Rs 5,999, 2GB + 64GB at Rs 6,499 and 4GB + 64GB at Rs 7,499. Both the smartphones will be available in sea green, aqua blue, and black colours. As for the launch offers, ICICI bank card holders can avail an instant discount of up to Rs 500 on the purchase of these devices.
“As a brand, we have always worked towards our vision of innovation for all with a strong aim to empower the youth of the nation. Today’s launch is one of the many efforts by Xiaomi to fuel the smooth transition for our consumers as they move towards adopting the latest technologies. The all-new Redmi A2 series is packed with meaningful features, and we are optimistic that value-conscious consumers, who want to upgrade to newer tech, will find the best solutions in our latest offerings at an honest price,” said Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India.

Redmi A2 series: Specifications
The Redmi A2 and A2+ are powered by MediaTek Helio G36 system-on-chip, paired with up to 4GB RAM. The smartphones support virtual RAM features (up to 3GB). Both the smartphones sport 6.52-inch HD+ display of 120Hz touch sampling rate. The phones are powered by a 5000mAh battery, and come with a 10W charger. Both Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ feature an 8MP dual-camera system on the rear. The Redmi A2+ smartphone has a fingerprint sensor.

Topics :XiaomismartphonesBS Web Reports

First Published: May 19 2023 | 2:28 PM IST

