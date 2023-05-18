Home / Technology / Gadgets / Nokia launches feature phones with in-built UPI functionality: Details here

Nokia launches feature phones with in-built UPI functionality: Details here

The Nokia 105 and Nokia 106 4G will be available for purchase in India starting May 18. These feature phones come with in-built UPI 123PAY functionality

BS Web Team New Delhi
Nokia launches feature phones with in-built UPI functionality: Details here

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 5:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Phone maker HMD Global on Thursday launched the Nokia 105 2023 and Nokia 106 in India at Rs 1,299 and Rs 2,199, respectively. These phones boast an in-built UPI 123PAY functionality, which would enable users to perform digital transactions.
“We are excited to launch the market-leading feature phones, Nokia 105 2023 and Nokia 106 4G, more relevant than ever with the introduction of UPI feature. Through the introduction of UPI features in our feature phones, we aim to empower feature phone users with the ability to perform secure, convenient digital transactions with ease and move ahead with the times. By bringing UPI to our beloved feature phones, Nokia 105 and Nokia 106 4G, we strive to bridge the digital divide and enable financial access for all,” said Ravi Kunwar, vice-president-India, HMD Global.
The phones come with IPS display technology for better viewing angles and colour reproduction. Powered by a 1,000 mAh battery, the Nokia 105 is said to have an extended standby time. The Nokia 106 4G, on the other hand, is powered by a 1,450 mAh battery. Both phones offer a wireless FM radio. In addition, the Nokia 106 4G comes with an in-built MP3 player.
The Nokia 105 and Nokia 106 4G will be available for purchase in India starting May 18. The Nokia 105 will be available in charcoal, cyan, and red colour whereas the Nokia 106 4G would be available in charcoal and blue colour.

Also Read

HMD Global launches Nokia C31 smartphone at Rs 9,999 in India: Details here

HMD Global launches Unisoc T612-powered Nokia T21 tablet: Know price, specs

Nokia C12 budget smartphone goes on sale at introductory price of Rs 5,999

ICICI Bank to offer EMI facility for UPI transactions above Rs 10,000

Paytm, PhonePe to launch UPI Lite for smaller epayments soon: Report

Nothing confirms Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 for Phone (2): Details

Apple launches Beats Studio Buds+ wireless earbuds: Know features, specs

Samsung launches Galaxy S23 smartphone in lime colour: Details here

Asus ROG Phone 7 series gaming phones go on sale at Vijay Sales: Details

Google launches Pixel 7a phone, sale with launch offers starts on Flipkart

Topics :NokiaBS Web ReportsUPI transactions4G

First Published: May 18 2023 | 11:23 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story