Xiaomi unveils Redmi Note 14 Pro series in China: Features, specifications





Redmi Note 14 Pro: Details



The Redmi Note 14 Pro sports a 6.67-inch OLED panel of a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits, with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra and offered in up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage configuration. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery that supports 45W charging.



The Redmi Note 14 Pro has a triple-camera system on the rear – a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, there is a 20MP camera sensor.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi launches Redmi Watch 5 Lite with AMOLED screen, GPS: Price, features Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 14 series in its home country. The series encompasses the Redmi Note 14 Pro and the Redmi Note 14 Pro+. Both the smartphones are touted by the brand for their durability, featuring Corning Gorilla Glass protection on both the rear cover and display. Moreover, the smartphones boast under-display optical fingerprint readers. Below are the details:

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ features a 6.67-inch OLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate. Like the non-Plus model, there is support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ here. The front is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, while the back is shielded by Gorilla Glass 7i, making it the first Redmi smartphone with dual Gorilla Glass protection. The device boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. It is offered in up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage configuration. The smartphone packs a 6,200mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ features a triple-camera setup with an OmniVision Light Hunter 800-based main camera sensor with OIS, a 50MP camera for portraits, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The primary camera allows for recording 4K videos at 30fps and 1080p at 120fps in slow-motion mode. A 20MP selfie camera supports 1080p video recording at 60fps.