Business Standard
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Xiaomi launches Redmi Watch 5 Lite with AMOLED screen, GPS: Price, features

Xiaomi launches Redmi Watch 5 Lite with AMOLED screen, GPS: Price, features

Priced at Rs 3,499, the Redmi Watch 5 Lite features 5ATM water resistance and offers up to 18 days of battery life on a single charge

Redmi Watch 5 Lite

Redmi Watch 5 Lite

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Watch 5 Lite smart wearable in India. The budget smartwatch sports an AMOLED display and has built-in GPS for location tracking. Additionally, there is support for Bluetooth calling functionality, enabling users to take phone calls directly from the smartwatch. Here are the details:

Xiaomi Redmi Watch 5 Lite: Price and availability
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Priced at Rs 3,499, the Redmi Watch 5 Lite is available in two colours: Black and Grey. The smartwatch will be on sale from September 26 on Xiaomi online store and at select retail outlets. It will also be available on the e-commerce platform Amazon, with the availability date to be announced later.
 

Xiaomi Redmi Watch 5 Lite: Features

The Redmi Watch 5 Lite features a squared-off design with slightly rounded corners, sporting a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of up to 600 nits.

More From This Section

Nothing Ear (open)

Nothing launches Ear (open) earphones with novel ear-hook design: Details

Dyson OnTrac headphones

Dyson OnTrac headphones with customisable design launched in India: Details

Samsung Galaxy M55s

Samsung Galaxy M55s, powered by Qualcomm SD 7 Gen1, launched: Price, offers

Sony Bravia Theatre U

Sony launches Bravia Theatre U wearable speakers with 360 Spatial Sound

GoPro HERO

GoPro's new entry-level HERO camera now available in India: Price, details

Xiaomi has equipped the Redmi Watch 5 Lite with a five-system GPS, which it said will allow users to track outdoor activities such as running, cycling, and hiking. According to Xiaomi, the smartwatch offers over 200 sports tracking modes and features more than 10 built-in running courses for customised training. With a 5ATM water resistance rating, the smartwatch can withstand depths of up to 50 metres for a duration of 10 minutes, said Xiaomi.
Based on Xiaomi HyperOS, the Redmi Watch 5 Lite supports Bluetooth calling and enables users to reply to messages directly from the watch. The device also offers support for multiple languages, including Hindi. Regarding battery life, Xiaomi claims that the watch can last up to 18 days on a single charge.

Also Read

Xiaomi

Xiaomi asks Centre to recall antitrust report on Walmart's Flipkart

Tech wrap Sep 16

Tech wrap Sep 16: iOS 18 rollout, Lava Blaze 3, Motorola Edge 50 Neo, more

Xiaomi Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 55-inch model

Xiaomi launches Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K series in India: Price and features

Xiaomi

CCI finds Samsung, Xiaomi colluding with Amazon, Flipkart: Report

Redmi Pad Pro 5G

Xiaomi's Redmi Pad Pro 5G review: A balanced blend of features and value

Topics : Xiaomi Redmi Smart watch

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJammu & Kashmir Assembly Election LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon