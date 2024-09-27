Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung opens Galaxy Tab S10 series pre-orders in India: Check price, specs

Samsung opens Galaxy Tab S10 series pre-orders in India: Check price, specs

Customers pre-ordering the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra can avail of a cashback of Rs 15,000 from select banks . Alternatively, Samsung is offering an upgrade bonus of Rs 12000 on trade-in deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 1:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samsung has started accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy Tab S10 series in India, its latest artificial intelligence-ready line of Android tablets. The series comprises two models: the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with a 14.6-inch display and the Galaxy Tab S10+ with a 12.4-inch display. Both models are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ system-on-chip, which brings significant improvements in performance across the board.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series: India pricing and availability

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 108,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage (5G): Rs 122,999
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 119,999
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage (5G): Rs 133,999
Colours: Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver

Galaxy Tab S10 Plus
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 90,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage (5G): Rs 104,999
Colours: Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver

More From This Section

Lava O3 budget smartphone launched: Check price, specifications, and more

GoPro Hero 13 Black hands-on: HB-series lenses, magnetic mount lead charge

ASUS launches Intel Core Ultra Series 2-powered AI laptops, NUC desktop

Xiaomi launches Redmi Watch 5 Lite with AMOLED screen, GPS: Price, features

Vivo V40e, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300, launched: Check price, specs

The Galaxy Tab S10 series is available for pre-order on Samsung's official website, Samsung Smart Cafés, and select online and offline retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series: Pre-book offers

Customers pre-ordering the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus can avail themselves of a cashback of Rs 14,000 from select banks. The cashback is Rs 15,000 on the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra for all storage and connectivity variants. Additionally, Samsung is offering a Rs 12,000 upgrade bonus on trade-in deals when exchanging an older-generation model for any of the Galaxy Tab S10 series models. It is important to note that the bank cashback and upgrade bonus cannot be combined. Customers can also avail a 30 per cent discount on the Keyboard Cover accessory when purchasing any of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series tablets. However, Samsung has not revealed the accessories pricing yet.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: Specifications
  • Display: 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2960 x 1848 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, anti-reflection display
  • Speakers: Quad speaker setup
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB
  • SIM Support: Physical SIM + eSIM
  • Connectivity: 5G (Sub 6), WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3
  • Rear Camera: 13MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front Camera: 12MP + 12MP ultra-wide
  • Battery: 11,200mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired
  • Durability: IP68, Enhanced Armor Aluminium
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus: Specifications
  • Display: 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2800 x 1752 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, anti-reflection display
  • Speakers: Quad speaker setup
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • SIM Support: Physical SIM + eSIM
  • Connectivity: 5G (Sub 6), WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3
  • Rear Camera: 13MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front Camera: 12MP ultra-wide
  • Battery: 10,090mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired
  • Durability: IP68, Enhanced Armor Aluminium
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Samsung debuts AI-ready Galaxy Tab S10 series, powered by MediaTek: Details

Samsung launches AI-enhanced Galaxy S24 FE, sale starts from October 3

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition launched: Check price, specs, and more

Centre seeks CM Stalin's intervention to resolve ongoing Samsung strike

Centre asks Tamil Nadu govt to resolve Samsung workers' strike: Report

Topics :SamsungSamsung GalaxySamsung India

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story