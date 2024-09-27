Samsung has started accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy Tab S10 series in India, its latest artificial intelligence-ready line of Android tablets. The series comprises two models: the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with a 14.6-inch display and the Galaxy Tab S10+ with a 12.4-inch display. Both models are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ system-on-chip, which brings significant improvements in performance across the board.

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 108,999

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage (5G): Rs 122,999

12GB RAM + 512GB Storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 119,999

12GB RAM + 512GB Storage (5G): Rs 133,999 Colours: Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver

Galaxy Tab S10 Plus

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 90,999

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage (5G): Rs 104,999

Colours: Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver

The Galaxy Tab S10 series is available for pre-order on Samsung's official website, Samsung Smart Cafés, and select online and offline retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series: Pre-book offers

Customers pre-ordering the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus can avail themselves of a cashback of Rs 14,000 from select banks. The cashback is Rs 15,000 on the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra for all storage and connectivity variants. Additionally, Samsung is offering a Rs 12,000 upgrade bonus on trade-in deals when exchanging an older-generation model for any of the Galaxy Tab S10 series models. It is important to note that the bank cashback and upgrade bonus cannot be combined. Customers can also avail a 30 per cent discount on the Keyboard Cover accessory when purchasing any of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series tablets. However, Samsung has not revealed the accessories pricing yet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: Specifications

Display: 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2960 x 1848 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, anti-reflection display

Speakers: Quad speaker setup

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB / 512GB

SIM Support: Physical SIM + eSIM

Connectivity: 5G (Sub 6), WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3

Rear Camera: 13MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide

Front Camera: 12MP + 12MP ultra-wide

Battery: 11,200mAh

Charging: 45W wired

Durability: IP68, Enhanced Armor Aluminium

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus: Specifications