12 days of OpenAI: ChatGPT gets Santa-inspired voice option in 'Voice Mode'

OpenAI has rolled out a “Santa” voice option for ChatGPT as part of its seasonal updates. The new voice, available in Voice Mode, is part of OpenAI’s efforts to make interactions with its chatbot more engaging. The feature was announced on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where OpenAI stated, “Santa is rolling out today to everyone across all ChatGPT platforms and is available until the end of the month…then he will retire back to the North Pole.”

The Santa voice can be accessed by selecting the snowflake-designed Voice Mode icon on the prompt bar in ChatGPT. Users can also choose the voice from ChatGPT’s settings or via the voice picker in the upper right corner. This feature is available across the ChatGPT mobile app, desktop app, and web version.

What is ChatGPT’s Voice Mode

Voice Mode enhances the conversational experience by enabling real-time interactions with ChatGPT. It allows users to interrupt at any point, making conversations feel more natural. Powered by GPT-4’s multimodal capabilities, Voice Mode processes text, visuals, and audio within the same neural network, reducing latency and ensuring smoother, more intuitive exchanges.

What are the other voice options

Maple

Sol

Ember

Vale

Spruce

Breeze

Cove

Juniper

Arbor

12 days of OpenAI: Highlights so far

Over the past few days, OpenAI has unveiled several new features and upgrades to improve the AI experience for both users and developers. Here’s a recap of the major updates: