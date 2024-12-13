Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 series goes on sale: Check introductory offers, specs

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 series smartphones are now available in India, alongside ecosystem products like the Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speakers and Redmi Buds 6, which also come with introductory offers. The Redmi Note 14 series was launched on December 9, and smartphones in the series are offered with several AI-powered features for enhanced user experience.

The Redmi Note 14 series encompassed three models: Redmi Note 14, Note 14 Pro, and Note 14 Pro Plus. Running on Xiaomi’s HyperOS, these smartphones come with AI-powered features for image editing, including AI Eraser and AI Expansion.

Redmi Note 14 series: Price and variants

Redmi Note 14

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 18,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 19,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 21,999

Redmi Note 14 Pro

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 24,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 26,999

Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 30,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 32,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 35,999

Xiaomi ecosystem devices: Price and variants

Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speakers: Rs 3,999

Redmi Buds 6: Rs 2,999

Availability and offers

The Redmi Note 14 series and ecosystem devices are available on Xiaomi’s official website, as well as on e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon. They are also available offline at Xiaomi retail stores and select retail outlets. Additionally, the Note 14 series can be purchased through Flipkart Minutes on the quick commerce platform at select locations.

For introductory offers, customers can avail a Rs 1,000 bank discount on select ICICI Bank debit and credit cards, or a Rs 1,000 exchange bonus on trade-in deals for all three models. A Rs 1,000 cashback is also available on no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans from HDB Financial Services.

For ecosystem products, Xiaomi has announced that the Sound Outdoor Speakers will be available at a discounted price of Rs 3,499 until December 19, while the Redmi Buds 6 will be available for Rs 2,799 during the same period.

Redmi Note 14: Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch OLED, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra

RAM: 6GB / 8GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 5,110mAh

Charging: 45W wired

Redmi Note 14 Pro: Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch OLED, 1220 x 2712 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, Dolby Vision

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro

Front camera: 20MP

Battery: 5,500mAh

Charging: 45W wired

Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus: Specifications