Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 series goes on sale: Check introductory offers, specs

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 series smartphones are now available in India, alongside ecosystem products like the Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speakers and Redmi Buds 6, which also come with introductory offers. The Redmi Note 14 series was launched on December 9, and smartphones in the series are offered with several AI-powered features for enhanced user experience.
The Redmi Note 14 series encompassed three models: Redmi Note 14, Note 14 Pro, and Note 14 Pro Plus. Running on Xiaomi’s HyperOS, these smartphones come with AI-powered features for image editing, including AI Eraser and AI Expansion.
Redmi Note 14 series: Price and variants
Redmi Note 14
- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 18,999
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 19,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 21,999
Redmi Note 14 Pro
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 24,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 26,999
Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 30,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 32,999
- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 35,999
Xiaomi ecosystem devices: Price and variants
- Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speakers: Rs 3,999
- Redmi Buds 6: Rs 2,999
Availability and offers
The Redmi Note 14 series and ecosystem devices are available on Xiaomi’s official website, as well as on e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon. They are also available offline at Xiaomi retail stores and select retail outlets. Additionally, the Note 14 series can be purchased through Flipkart Minutes on the quick commerce platform at select locations.
For introductory offers, customers can avail a Rs 1,000 bank discount on select ICICI Bank debit and credit cards, or a Rs 1,000 exchange bonus on trade-in deals for all three models. A Rs 1,000 cashback is also available on no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans from HDB Financial Services.
For ecosystem products, Xiaomi has announced that the Sound Outdoor Speakers will be available at a discounted price of Rs 3,499 until December 19, while the Redmi Buds 6 will be available for Rs 2,799 during the same period.
Redmi Note 14: Specifications
- Display: 6.67-inch OLED, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra
- RAM: 6GB / 8GB
- Storage: 128GB / 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
- Front camera: 16MP
- Battery: 5,110mAh
- Charging: 45W wired
Redmi Note 14 Pro: Specifications
- Display: 6.67-inch OLED, 1220 x 2712 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, Dolby Vision
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 128GB / 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
- Front camera: 20MP
- Battery: 5,500mAh
- Charging: 45W wired
Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus: Specifications
- Display: 6.67-inch OLED, 1220 x 2712 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, Dolby Vision
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
- RAM: 8GB / 12GB
- Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto (2.5x zoom)
- Front camera: 20MP
- Battery: 6,200mAh
- Charging: 90W wired