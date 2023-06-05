Apple launches 15-inch MacBook Air, claims world's thinnest 15-inch laptop



With an expansive 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the M2 has up to 18 hours of battery life, and a silent, fanless design. With an all-new six-speaker sound system, the 15-inch MacBook Air delivers Spatial Audio, along with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, MagSafe charging, and supports macOS Ventura. Trust Apple to not disappoint its user base. Today at its WorldWide Developer Conference it unveiled 15-inch MacBook Air, which is 11.5mm thin. Apple claims that this will be the world's thinnest laptop and weigh just over three pounds.



The 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 is available to order today on apple.com/in/store. It will begin arriving to customers, and in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, beginning Tuesday, June 13.

The 15-inch MacBook Air with M2, is available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray. The pricing starts at Rs 134,900 and Rs 124,900 for education.



“We’re thrilled to introduce the first 15-inch MacBook Air. With its incredible performance and striking design, the new MacBook Air is the world’s best 15-inch laptop. And it’s only possible with Apple silicon,” said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. With Apple Trade In, customers can trade in their current computer and get credit toward a new Mac. Customers can visit apple.com/shop/trade-in to see what their device is worth.

This is the first time that Apple has introduced a MacBook in 15 inch category. The laptop comes with a M2 chip, and Apple claims that its 12x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air.