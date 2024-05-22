Home / Technology / Tech News / Adobe Lightroom gets Firefly AI-powered 'Generative Remove' editing feature

Adobe Lightroom gets Firefly AI-powered 'Generative Remove' editing feature

In addition, Adobe Lightroom's AI-powered Lens Blur tool is now generally available with all-new presets

Adobe Lightroom Generative Remove feature
Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Adobe on May 22 announced the addition of “Generative Remove” feature in Lightroom. Powered by its Firefly AI model, the generative remove feature is integrated across mobile app, web client, and desktop application of Lightroom. Adobe said that the generative remove is “Lightroom’s most powerful remove tool yet”.

“Whether you’re a hobbyist or a pro photographer, everyone wants to be able to quickly and easily edit their photos on the go,” said Ashley Still, senior vice president and general manager, Creative Cloud at Adobe. “We’re excited to bring the magic of Firefly to Lightroom’s millions of users – so they can live in the moment knowing they have the most powerful tools to edit, manage and share anywhere they are.”

With generative remove, Adobe said, users will be able to remove unwanted objects from any photo. Moreover, according to Adobe, the feature intelligently matches the removed area with “pixel perfect generations for high-quality, realistic and stunning results”.

Adobe said the generative remove is available today for all Lightroom users as an early access feature. In addition, Adobe announced that the Lightroom’s AI-powered Lens Blur tool is now generally available with all-new presets.

Lens Blur in Lightroom allows the users to change the look of any photo with instant blur effects, powered by AI. Lens Blur lets the Lightroom user highlight subjects for focus and blur out the rest. The Lens Blur in Lightroom is available with multiple presets for blur effects. Moreover, it lets you adjust the blur amount so you have complete control on the creative aspect of the image visuals.

While the Lightroom is available across surfaces, Adobe has a dedicated AI-powered app for smartphones called Express mobile. The app was updated in April with new AI features such as Text to Image, Text to Template, Generative fill, and more. Like the generative remove in Lightroom, the Express app has a “Generative Fill” feature that allows users to remove unwanted objects or subjects within an image and then fill out the space with generative AI using text prompts.

Topics :Adobeartifical intelligenceAI ModelsAI technologyTechnology

First Published: May 22 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

